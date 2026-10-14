Watch Johnny Depp’s Stunning Transformation Into Unrecognizable Scrooge In ‘Ebenezer’ Featurette

Ever since fans caught their first glimpse of Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge in upcoming Christmas movie “Ebenezer,” they’ve been marveling at the makeup mastery that’s transformed the handsome movie star into Charles Dickens’ wrinkled old grouch.

Now, a new featurette ahead of the film is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how makeup artists accomplished that stunning transformation.

Makeup Magic

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Released on Wednesday, October 14, the new “Ebenezer” featurette takes fans inside the makeup trailer to demonstrate the incredible artistry behind Depp’s “Ebenezer” look.

“I’ll be honest, the first time I saw him in full makeup I did not recognize him,” says co-star Trammel Tilman. As scenes of Depp as Scrooge flash by, Tilman adds, “Johnny was really excited to play Scrooge in his own way.”

Barrie Gower, who designed the latex prosthetics that transform Depp into Scrooge, praised the star’s commitment to the role.

“Johnny really embraces the makeup process,” says Gower, as a fast-forward montage of prosthetics and makeup being applied to the actor appears onscreen.

“He suggested things like moles, he wanted his chin a little longer, anything that he connects to the character,” Gower adds.

‘He’s Full of Surprises’

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“He’s a wonderful person to play Scrooge because he has an incredible ability to absorb things and deliver things with a lightness and a kindness,” observes co-star Andrea Riseborough of Depp’s performance.

“Despite being a grouchy, grumpy character, there’s a twinkle in his eye, which only Johnny can bring,” adds actor Sam Claflin.

“I think he brings something really unique to everything he does. I think this is just such a perfect role for him,” states “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint, who portrays Bob Cratchit in the new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”

“It’s Johnny doing what Johnny does best, which are these larger-than-life characters with a real human touch,” notes co-star Daisy Ridley.

Even veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen offers high praise for Depp’s work in “Ebenezer.”

“Johnny’s giving a performance the like of which you’ve never seen before, but that’s what you expect from Johnny Depp, isn’t it?” says McKellen, who plays Jacob Marley. “He’s full of surprises.”

A Surprise Comic-Con Appearance

Getty Johnny Depp attended the 2026 Comic Con stage.

Earlier this year, Depp delighted attendees of Comic Con in San Diego when he made a surprise appearance onstage, attired in his full “Ebenezer” makeup and costume to promote the upcoming film.

That marked his first time at Comic Con since 2018, when he appeared to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” before his well-publicized split with Amber Heard led his role to be recast.

“A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption,” reads the synopsis for “Ebenzer.”

In addition to Depp, the cast also includes Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit and Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit.

“Ebenezer” arrives in theaters on November 13.