Johnny Depp Recognizes ‘Ebenezer’ Comeback Role Is ‘a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity’

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Comic-Con when he made a surprise appearance in costume as Ebenezer Scrooge.

That appearance coincided with the announcement that he’d be playing the iconic Charles Dickens character in an upcoming big-screen retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” titled “Ebenezer.”

A ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Speaking with People, a source close to Depp revealed that Depp is fully aware that he’s been given a second chance with the new film.

“He’s been very excited to film ‘Ebenezer.’ It’s a very special project for him,” the source told the outlet, revealing that his new project “felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Depp.

According to the insider, Depp is “doing really well” while shooting his new picture. “He loves filming on location and has been very focused on work.”

A Career Comeback

Depp’s once white-hot career took a major nosedive in the wake of his high-profile and rancorous divorce from Amber Heard.

When Heard accused Depp of being physically abusive — claims he’s vociferously denied — he suddenly found himself too toxic for Hollywood.

That led him to be axed from a “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” sequel. His villainous character, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, was recast, with Mads Mikkelsen stepping into the role.

Since then, he’s appeared in small, independent projects, but has largely been shut out of Hollywood. He pivoted by focused on music, recording with late guitarist Jeff Beck and performing with his rock group, The Hollywood Vampires, which also includes shock-rock icon Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry,

His sole movie role since then has been in the small European film “Jeanne du Barry.”

His leading role in “Ebenezer” (which is produced by Paramount) is his first major studio role in seven years, representing a career comeback that’s been a long time coming.

Depp ‘Had a Blast’ at Comic-Con

It was clear that fans had not lost their affection for Depp when he appeared at Comic-Con.

“He had a blast,” another source told People. “He’s back in a character role, which he loves. He really comes to life when he’s in those characters — they’re in his DNA.”

The source also observed that Depp is “happy” as he finds himself “entering a new chapter.” The reception that he received from fans at Comic-Con, the source added, “was revitalizing for him.”

‘Ebenezer’ Offers a Fresh Take on a Classic Christmas Tale

The saga of Ebenezer Scrooge has been told in numerous films and TV productions over the years.

“Ebenezer tells the story of a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

In addition to Depp, “Ebenezer” stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Charlie Murphy, and will also feature Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.

Described as “a dark, supernatural reimagining” of the Charles Dickens classic, “Ebenezer” is scheduled to arrive in theaters in November 2026.

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