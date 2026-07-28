‘Practical Magic 2’ Stars Spill Secrets from Set

The new and old cast of “Practical Magic 2” taught each other a thing or two in between takes. During a panel at Teen Vogue Fest 2026, newcomers Joey King and Maisie Williams spilled set secrets about what they taught co-stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, and vice versa, according to People.

Turns out internet slang helped the cast bond. Williams explained that her character’s wig became a hot topic of conversation between her and King, playing off of the Katy Perry “Wig” meme from her 2018 judging stint on “American Idol.”

Williams revealed, “We were saying ‘wig’ a lot. And then Nicole was like, ‘What’s wig?’ And we were like, ‘It means work it, girl.’”

The joke soon became a running gag among the cast, saying “wig” after a take they were especially proud of as King explained, “After a great take, they’d be like, ‘Wig?’ And we’d be like, ‘Wig. Oh my gosh.’”

Learning From the A-Listers

Getty Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman promote the upcoming film “Practical Magic 2” at the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Williams and King were quick to heap praise on Kidman and Bullock for showing them the ropes, but also teaching them about pop culture as well. Bullock, who is a mother to teenagers Louis and Laila, taught the young actors about the latest trends.

“Sandra keeps teaching us about what the kids are listening to now. She taught us ‘67,’ ” Williams said. “And she also taught us about Clavicular. He’s a looksmaxxer.”

But it wasn’t just friendly banter that brought the cast together. Williams revealed during the panel that Bullock hosted a sleepover, which paid homage to a special scene from the original movie. “It was so nice. We stayed up late, had our little midnight margaritas moment, and then stayed over at her house.”

The cast has remained tight since wrapping filming in September. The four core actors have been staying in touch with a special group chat, hyping each other up from afar. After a photo of Williams and King was released, King shared that they quickly heard glowing words from Bullock.

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Williams and King will appear in “Practical Magic 2” as daughters of Bullock’s character Sandy Owens. They will be joined by newcomers Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod, as well as joining Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, who are reprising their roles from the first film.

Some familiar faces from the original will not be returning, however. In a February SPIN 1038, Aidan Quinn, who played the love interest to Bullock’s character, revealed he wasn’t asked back but reflected fondly on the experience. “They were both great to work with,” he said. “We had a good time.”

Evan Rachel Wood, who played a young version of Antonia Owens, the daughter of Bullock’s character, recently told Variety that she would also not appear in the sequel. “I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are re-casting,” she said, adding, “I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

“Practical Magic 2” hits theaters on September 11, 2026.