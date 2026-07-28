HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Look at ‘Epic’ Family Adventure ‘Three Decades in the Making’

Jenny Marrs is giving fans a closer look at her family’s long-awaited Alaska adventure, a trip the HGTV star said was “three decades in the making.” Check out highlights from their first stop, filled with memories to last a lifetime.

Jenny Marrs Gives HGTV Fans a Look at Her Family’s Epic Alaska Trip

On July 28, Marrs took to Instagram with a look at just some of the highlights from the first stop of their family trip to Alaska.

“This trip was three decades in the making. Expectations were high. Planning was challenging (13 people + the need to be in close proximity to an RV park + narrowing down our destinations because of the sheer size of Alaska),” she explained in the caption. “But? It has been undoubtably, absolutely worth it. 🤍”

Marrs continued, “I’ll recap each stop because I know how overwhelming Alaska travel planning can be and I’ve had some questions from folks who are planning already for next summer (very smart — I planned about six months out and quite a bit of lodging/tours were booked already).”

She went on to describe their first stop in Homer. “We flew into Anchorage and stayed overnight before making the 4.5 hour drive to Homer. The drive was STUNNING,” the HGTV star shared.

“We stayed on the Homer Spit in one of the ‘lodges’ at @landsendalaska — I highly recommend this place! We had plenty of room for our family, the views were breathtaking and the location was perfect,” Marrs reported.

She noted, “We explored the Spit, took 100+ photos and videos of sea otters (I love them), ate at @finnspizzahomerak (the views 🥰), took a @rainbowtoursak ferry to Seldovia (really fun day!), fished off the coast, and Dave and the boys went Halibut fishing with a charter set up by @mgfalaska (they forgot to take photos but they all caught their limit despite really rough seas and freezing weather that day)!”

“This is also where Char, Luke and I rode horses on the beach (I posted about this earlier) with @homer_horse_adventures (absolutely incredible)!” she added.

Along with adventure, there was also time to recharge. “We also played a lot of Yahtzee, cooked dinners at our place, polar plunged in Kachemak Bay, and dropped the weight of stress and real life on the shore of the bay for one glorious week,” she noted.

“I’ll never forget our time here,” Marrs shared. “Homer was most assuredly a highlight of an epic trip.”

Her husband, Dave Marrs, commented, “Such an amazing experience!”

Fans Share Love for Dave & Jenny Marrs’ Latest Family Vacation

The comments section was flooded with fans enjoying this look at what the Marrs family has been up to lately.

“I love Alaska! Watching all your posts makes me want to head back there now!!!” one fan noted.

Marrs responded, “I don’t blame you! It’s so amazing here! I don’t want to leave!”

One fan commented, “Thank you for sharing a couple of your highlights. 😍”

“Homer is probably my favorite town in Alaska. Love to see you guys loved it too!” another fan wrote.

“I’m so so very happy that your family was able to experience the greatness and beauty of the state that I live in,” one of her followers wrote. “You cannot live or visit here without seeing how amazing GOD is that he created such a place as Alaska❤️.”

“Your posts were incredible!!! I loved seeing your adventures,” another fan noted. “Thank you for sharing!!”