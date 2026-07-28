Ant Anstead Shares Rare Details About Relationship With Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is sharing a rare glimpse into his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

The British television host and mechanic, who was previously married to HGTV star Christina Haack, spoke candidly about the Oscar-winning actress during a recent interview with The Telegraph.

While the couple generally keeps their romance out of the spotlight, Anstead reflected on the moment they first met and explained why Zellweger immediately stood out to him.

Anstead Opened Up in the Interview

The pair first crossed paths in 2021 when Zellweger appeared on Anstead’s Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”

According to Anstead, she quickly proved she was more than willing to get her hands dirty.

“Renée is a hands-on car girl. She used a grinder to cut metal, she was welding, she was on the spanners,” he recalled, adding that the project was something she “never normally does [projects] outside film.”

Her enthusiasm for the work wasn’t the only thing that caught his attention.

Anstead remembered being surprised when Zellweger confidently volunteered to move one of the vehicles during filming.

“A lot of people in America don’t drive stick [manual cars] but, on the first day of filming, we needed to relocate a car for a scene,” he said.

“Ren jumps in, goes, ‘I’ll do it!’, slams it into first, and off she goes. I’m like, ‘Wow. This lady really knows her cars.’”

The television personality said that moment left a lasting impression, praising Zellweger for being authentic and down-to-earth.

“She’s a very real person. She’s absolutely brilliant, the most grounded, humble person,” he shared.

That passion for cars has continued throughout their relationship.

“If there’s a car job to be done at home, I say, ‘We’re doing this together. Put your overalls on, let’s go,’” Anstead added.

The Two Have No Plans at the Moment to Tie the Knot

Although he frequently refers to Zellweger as “the missus,” Anstead clarified that the couple has no immediate plans to get married.

“I still believe in marriage, but right now we’re really happy. We don’t need the pressure of a label,” he explained.

The couple has been together since meeting on the show and has largely kept their relationship private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together.

Anstead also recently highlighted the close bond Zellweger shares with his youngest son, Hudson.

To celebrate Mother’s Day in May, Anstead posted photos of 6-year-old Hudson preparing thoughtful gifts for the important women in his life.

One image showed Hudson holding a colorful bouquet of flowers, while another captured him writing inside a greeting card addressed to “Nay Nay,” an affectionate nickname for Zellweger.

Alongside the photos, Anstead celebrated mothers and bonus mothers alike.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums and Bonus mums out there shaping, teaching, nurturing, healing and raising awesome tiny people!” he wrote. “Hudzo is one lucky little boy! And so am I …!”

The sweet post offered another rare look at Zellweger’s role in Anstead’s family life and suggested she has developed a close relationship with his son.

While the couple continues to keep much of their romance away from public view, Anstead’s latest comments provide one of his most personal updates yet.

From admiring Zellweger’s mechanical skills on a television set to working on cars together at home, Anstead said the actress impressed him from day one—and years later, the pair remain happy taking their relationship one step at a time without feeling the need to rush down the aisle.