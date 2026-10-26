Tom Brady’s Victoria’s Secret Model Girlfriend’s Old Comment About Him Goes Viral Three Years Later

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend has finally been revealed. The NFL superstar, 49, is dating Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, 38. This development was confirmed by Us Weekly in an exclusive report. The outlet reported that the pair have been seeing each other “for a while.”

Brady has been notably silent about his love life ever since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2022. The 49-year-old has been linked with other supermodels like Irina Shayk and Alix Earle since then, but has never publicly confirmed dating rumors.

Now, the NFL legend’s dating life has received its biggest update in years. Even more, an interview with Candice Swanepoel from 2023 has gone viral for her mentioning Brady.

Candice Swanepoel Didn’t Choose Tom Brady As A Desirable Option In 2023

Candice Swanepoel was interviewed in 2023 and was directly asked about Tom Brady. The 38-year-old played a game of “Marry, Kiss, Kill,” and was presented with three options: Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, and Tom Brady.

Humorously enough, Swanepoel didn’t hesitate to reject Brady instantly, placing him in the last option. The 38-year-old instead went “Kiss” with Bieber, while she opted for “Marry” with Pitt. Her answer has become viral in retrospect, considering she’s now dating Brady instead.

Even more so than Brady, Swanepoel’s romantic life has been a mystery for eight years. The supermodel was in a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli; the pair are parents to two sons. Their romance lasted from 2005 to 2018. Swanepoel has since been silent about any potential boyfriend.

Interest in Swanepoel has skyrocketed over the past few days. The South African supermodel was already famous within fashion circles, but public curiosity around her has exploded since being linked with Brady.

Swanepoel’s prior interviews and appearances have been gaining traction. However, this particular reel from 2023 has gone viral for the ironic twist attached to it. Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the romance, but Us Weekly confirmed it through its insiders.

Tom Brady And Candice Swanepoel Had Both Earlier Claimed They Were Single

In an interview with PEOPLE in January, Tom Brady denied being involved in any romantic relationship. The 49-year-old said he was far too busy to even think about having a personal life. At the time, the retired athlete claimed he was more devoted to working in his business ventures and being a father.

“I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” Brady told People in the interview. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”

Similarly, Candice Swanepoel had told V magazine in 2023 that she’s more invested in her children’s lives than her own. The 38-year-old said she puts her two sons’ desires before hers, which didn’t leave her with time for a romance. However, she had admitted that she would be taking care of herself more going forward.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget. I’ve realized to be a better mother, I know I need to also take care of myself,” she told V magazine in the interview. “Whether that be about my [physical] health or mental health or being able to excel in my career and business because it brings me joy and so my children have begun to understand that too.”