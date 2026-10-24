Jeremy Renner Makes Ultra-Rare Appearance With His Teen Daughter & They Look Strikingly Similar

Jeremy Renner made a rare red carpet appearance with his beautiful daughter, Ava, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco. The actor walked the red carpet alongside his teenager at the 24th Alice nella Città film festival in Rome, Italy.

Jeremy Renner Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Daughter

The event was held on Friday, October 23, and Renner and Ava looked so happy to be there. The “Mayor of Kingstown” star wore a gray suit with a dark tie, while Ava wore a fitted black top and white skirt. She left her hair loose and accessorized with a simple necklace and dainty bracelet.

Renner was at the event to accept an award, and in a translated interview with Cinecittà News, he said, “It’s a great honor to receive an award, or recognition for something you love doing. If it’s given by young people… well, it means everything. In a way, we do what we do for them—certainly in terms of entertainment, but also in life in general. I’m the eldest of seven, so I have a great love for young people. I’m a supporter of them: I would do anything, really anything, for our kids. So, receiving an award from them is something extraordinary for me.”

Jeremy Renner Wants to Dedicate More Time to His Daughter

Renner also told the publication about his in 2023. When asked if he would ever want to direct or turn his story into a film, he replied that he would “never want to act in that movie!” He also said he doesn’t have time to “dedicate” to directing because he wants to spend it with his daughter.

“I have my daughter here with me, and I have no intention of taking three years of my life away from her. She should be the one to give me permission, to say, ‘Okay, Dad, go ahead,’ but I doubt she will,” he said. “I love my daughter Ava so much and want to spend time with her. I’m happy she’s here to share this experience, but I’ll find someone else to direct. Someone capable of directing something interesting, I imagine. Maybe I could star in it, or my daughter could direct it.”

Raising His Daughter Away from the Spotlight

Ava’s attendance at the event marks a rare red carpet appearance for her, as her parents have chosen to keep her out of the spotlight. Renner has embraced fatherhood and has spoken fondly about his daughter in multiple interviews. In a 2024 interview with Parents, he said, “If I didn’t have my daughter, Ava, I don’t know who I would be — probably somebody I don’t like. She’s my sunrise, my sunset, my North Star.”

In the interview, he also teased his secret to having a great relationship with his daughter. “The ability to take a nap. That’s when you get a moment of alone time, which, as a single parent, is almost impossible,” he said. “My daughter’s 11 years old. So I need emotional energy to keep up with her. Now that she’s older, there is a lot more communication involved. At this point, I’m here to guide and inspire her.”