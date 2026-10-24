‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Sister Shares Heartbreaking Tribute & Unseen Footage After His Tragic Passing at 34

RJ Mitte’s sister, Lacianne Carriere, is openly grieving the loss of her beloved brother. The “Breaking Bad” actor died by suicide on October 12. On Friday, October 23, almost two weeks after his death at 34, Carriere paid tribute to him with a touching post on Instagram.

RJ Mitte’s Sister Lacianne Carriere Shares Her Thoughts

In her post, Carriere shared unseen family footage, including videos of Mitte throughout the years, photos of them together, and moments where he looks so happy. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, although she struggled to find the words to adequately describe her loss.

“There are just no words. You were just here… your strawberry Fanta was still sitting on my coffee table when I got the call,” she wrote. “Life hasn’t felt real since then. Rj you were my everything. I just lost my other half. I lost my brother but I also lost my father. Every single aspect of my personality is because of your influence. My music taste, my film taste the video games I love… because of you I am a collector, you taught me that even the smallest piece of paper can be a precious memory later on.”

She continued, “Since the phone call, I’ve been sitting around with your closest people almost every night sharing the craziest stories that could never be said anywhere else and god that was just you.. you were the life of the party, coolest guy that we all tried to keep up with but never could. You made me, me. We had so much more to do, so many more memories to be shared, and I don’t know if my heart can ever be whole again after losing the biggest piece of it.”

You Are Not Alone

Carriere wrote about needing her brother, how he always knew what to say or do to help her feel better. Despite her pain and sadness, she wanted to remain positive and focus on his love. “But I promise I’m going to do my hardest, and I promise your love will always live through me until the day I see you again. I loved you completely. And you loved me the same. That’s all. The rest is confetti,” she shared.

Carriere also urged fans who were struggling to get help and listed several ways to do so, including 988, GriefShare, and Crisis Text Line. She reminded fans her “DMs are open” and that they are not alone. In response, fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

“Sending love and big hug your way,” a fan wrote. “Never met RJ in my life, but it feels like I lost a part of myself. Love you RJ, we miss you,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I love you Laci you were the best sister. now you’re ours,” “He told me to tell you he loves you so much… Im greatly sorry you’re experiencing this loss. My deepest condolences dear. you sound like you are a wonderful sister,” and “He loved you so much, and we all love you so much and are always here for you.”