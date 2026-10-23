Jack Nicholson’s Son Reflects on Painful Injury & Surgery Right Before Filming an Important Scene

Jack Nicholson’s son, Ray Nicholson, is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his famous dad, and mom, Rebecca Broussard. He has already shown he is a serious actor with dedication to his work, so much so that, after surgery, he returned to filming the next day so as not to miss out on an important scene.

Ray Nicholson Reflects on His Knee Injury While Filming

Ray is known for his role in “Smile 2” and “Novocaine,” but he also stars in the upcoming film, “The Mosquito Bowl.” Directed by Peter Berg and starring Ray, Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård and Tom Francis, the film is scheduled for theater release on October 30. In the film, they play college football stars who enlist in the Marines.

In an interview with People on Thursday, October 22, while attending the film’s world premiere screening at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, Ray reflected on having to undergo surgery in the middle of filming.

“I felt something a little weird. It was just numb on my knee,” he recalled. As the day went on, things got progressively worse. “I saw that there was a hole, like a crater. It looked like a divot in my knee.” The injury came at a stressful time, with Ray revealing that they were set to shoot “maybe the most important scene in the movie.” So the next day, he had knee surgery.

Why Ray Nicholson Returned to Get the Job Done

Getty Ray Nicholson at AFI Mosquito Bowl Premiere

Describing the surgery, Ray said he had a “full operation,” adding, “They had to clean out my knee.” He returned to filming the next day but admits he had a limp. He wanted to come back to work so quickly because he felt honored to have the role. “The whole thing was like, ‘Look, we’re actors. It’s not war. The least we can do is show up for our job and not complain,’” he said. “It was such an honor to be able to play these guys and to hopefully represent the Marines in a way that they’d be happy.”

Ray said they trained alongside professional football players, including Christian McCaffrey, and worked closely with real Marines, even visiting Camp Pendleton to screen the film.

Out of Jack Nicholson’s Shadow

Getty Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson watching a basketball game in 2023

It is incredible that Ray is carving out his own path in the entertainment industry, but he initially struggled with being compared to his father. “It’s so hard. I think for me the thing is just keeping it really simple. When I first started taking acting classes and doing the simplest of Meisner exercises, I was comparing myself to a three-Oscar-winning, five-decade career,” he told People.

He has worked hard to realize that he can stand on his own, out of his father’s shadow. “Just to be able to take it breath by breath and to be able to do it and feel that I’m proud of my process and I’m proud of my work is really important,” he shared about his progress.

In his interview with People, Ray said he is “just at the beginning” of his career, and while he hopes to continue his father’s legacy, he is incredibly proud of Jack and the body of work he has created. “Look, I love my dad. He’s my favorite actor. I’ll never be ashamed of being his son,” he said.