Dolly Parton’s Estate Makes Major Move to Preserve Her Legacy Amid Legal Battle

Dolly Parton‘s family is taking another meaningful step toward preserving the country music legend’s legacy, nearly two months after her death.

The late singer’s niece, Danielle Parton, has been named the official brand ambassador for the Dolly Parton Estate.

In this role, she will share personal memories of her famous aunt while supporting the work she left behind. The announcement was made on Thursday, October 22, through an emotional Instagram video in which Danielle spoke about the woman she lovingly called “Aunt Granny.”

The news comes amid an ongoing legal dispute involving another member of the Parton family.

Dolly Parton’s Niece Danielle Takes on Special New Role

Danielle, 50, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honor her aunt, who died on August 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

In the Instagram video, the military veteran reflected on how her aunt’s death changed her perspective on family and responsibility.

Getty CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton – Arrivals

“Like so many of you, losing her has changed something for me. It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind, and the responsibility that our family has to care for them,” Danielle said.

The niece of the “Jolene” singer emphasized that she has no intention of replacing her aunt or speaking on her behalf.

Instead, she hopes to introduce fans to the woman she knew away from the spotlight.

(Also read: Miley Cyrus Reveals Emotional Last Conversation With Godmother Dolly Parton)

Danielle Parton Shares Heartfelt Memories of Her ‘Aunt Granny’

Getty Dolly Parton

Danielle recalled the encouragement Dolly gave her throughout her life.

“Yes, Dolly Parton was my aunt, but to me, she will always be Aunt Granny,” she said. “She loved us deeply, believed in big dreams, and she always encouraged me to find my way in this world.”

The former military service member, who also works as a pilot and runs a moonshine business, spoke candidly about the responsibility of following such an extraordinary figure.

“I’m not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn’t walk on them without killing myself,” she joked.

In her Instagram caption, Danielle shared another message about what being part of the family means to her.

“Being a Parton means hard work, big dreams, and never forgetting where you came from. I’m proud to be part of that legacy and to carry it on in my own way.”

Dolly Parton’s Niece Hopes to Preserve Her Family’s Legacy

According to a statement announcing the appointment, Danielle and Dolly shared a close relationship built around family traditions, ambition, and their East Tennessee roots.

The country star even spoke at Danielle’s military retirement ceremony in 2025, after her niece served 20 years, according to Country Rebel.

Danielle now hopes to share memories of her aunt while helping preserve the singer’s creative and charitable accomplishments.

Dolly Parton’s Estate Faces Ongoing Legal Battle

The appointment comes as the estate continues a legal dispute with Bryan Seaver, another of Dolly’s nephews and her former head of security.

According to ABC News, a Tennessee judge granted the estate a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company in September.

The estate accused him of threatening employees and business interests, allegations he has denied.

Seaver has argued that the complaint cited messages were taken out of context, Rolling Stone reported.

The court has scheduled another hearing for November 3.