Patrick Dempsey Recalls Final Conversation With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Eric Dane Before He Passed Away

Patrick Dempsey has emotionally opened up about the final conversation he shared with his “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Eric Dane. Eric passed away earlier this year following an ongoing battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 53.

What Did Patrick Share?

Speaking on Virgin Radio in an interview, Patrick shared how he just couldn’t believe that Eric was there with him on the phone one moment and then gone forever the next. He said: “It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children. I was corresponding with him, we were texting. So I spoke to him about a week ago.”

Patrick further said how shared friends of his and Eric’s went to visit him, and he wasn’t in a good way in terms of his health. He went on to say: “Some friends of ours went to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak, he was bed-ridden and it was very hard for him to swallow. The quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.”

Gushing about his late friend, Patrick had nothing but good words to say. He described Eric as “the funniest man” as well as “such a joy to work with.” His statement continued: “I want to just remember him in that spirit. Anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. His first scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.

“We hit it off because there was never really any competition. It was just this wonderful mutual respect. He’s wickedly intelligent. I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives. The real loss is for us who don’t have him anymore.”

Patrick also praised Eric for the work he did to raise awareness for ALS before he passed away, noting: “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease in those remaining days, which was really brave him of him to do. It just reminds us that we have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day.”

Eric’s Passing

Getty eric dane

Eric passed away on the afternoon of February 19 this year. An online statement released by his representatives announcing that he is no longer with us read: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”





