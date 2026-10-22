Eric Dane Recalls Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart’s 10-Word Response to His ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane has recalled the way that his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart responded to his ALS diagnosis. The late actor shares the reaction in his forthcoming posthumous memoir “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” which is due for release on November 3.

What Did Rebecca Say?

In an excerpt from the book as per PEOPLE, Eric discussed how he approached telling Rebecca after receiving his ALS diagnosis. He penned: “I say to Rebecca on the phone, ‘It’s what we feared. I don’t remember a single word I said after that. I remember only feeling a violent impact, like getting the wind knocked out of me, and Rebecca wailing on the other end of the phone, and then I really lose it, and my sobs make my body shudder, and I hear her words pouring out amid her tears, ‘I’m here, we’ll fight this together, I’m not going anywhere.'”

Abut Eric and Rebecca’s Relationship

Getty Eric Dane

Eric and Rebecca tied the knot back in 2024 and shared two daughters named Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14. Though the happy couple grew apart over time and ended up filing for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

Speaking about it elsewhere in the memoir excerpt, Eric wrote: “We were married for 14 years, grew apart, filed for divorce, but never got around to signing the papers. We’ve since stayed close, co-parenting, going on vacations as a family, spending time together and now we talk every day.”

At the time of their separation Eric continued to share the same sentiment that he followed through with, about family always coming first. He announced: “We leave our marriage, but we don’t leave our family. Rebecca and I are not a couple anymore. Usually, almost always, we’re not a couple. But we are, always, a family.”

Meanwhile Rebecca shared with The Cut on the topic just last year: “We separated, but we never got a divorce; we were about to and then we didn’t. We haven’t lived in the same home for eight years; he’s dated other people, I’ve dated someone. It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people.

“Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls: That’s what you do. That’s the right thing to do.“

Eric Dane passed away in February of this year at the age of 53. He’s best known for roles including his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria”. He’s also starred in many films including “Americana” (2025), “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (2024), “Dangerous Waters” (2023), and “Little Dixie” (2023). May he rest in peace.

