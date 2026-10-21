Sydney Sweeney Gets Festive in New Lingerie Ad That’s a Real Christmas Gift for Her Fans [VIDEO]

As of 2026, Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about stars on the planet.

The gorgeous star is, of course, known best for her starring roles on both the big and small screens. On television, she’s best known for playing Cassie Jacobs on HBO’s psychological drama series “Euphoria,” and for appearing in shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Sharp Objects.” Movie-wise, she appeared in the likes of the rom-com “Anyone but You,” Marvel’s “Madame Web,” and horror movies like “Nocturne” and “Immaculate.”

Away from acting, she’s become just as well known for appearing in provocative advertising campaigns. Notably, she’s caused controversy with her “great genes” advert for clothing brand American Eagle and, more recently, stripped naked in a campaign for sports prediction platform Novig.

Sweeney, 29, also has her own lingerie brand called Syrn. In a new post on social media that’s a real Christmas gift for her fans, Sweeney wears some of her own racy products to promote the brand’s upcoming holiday range.

Sydney Sweeney Looks Incredible in Syrn’s Festive Range

Sydney Sweeney shared her post about Syrn’s upcoming holiday shop with the 25.7 million followers on her Instagram account and the 538,000 followers on Syrn’s Instagram account.

The post includes a 30-second video advertising the brand’s festive range. The video opens with Sweeney sitting in a warm sweater eating a huge dessert in front of a television (think Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone“). She uses the remote to turn it on and the advert begins. It shows Sweeney carrying presents and covered in Christmas lights, until it transitions into the first shot of the star wearing her brand’s lingerie. She looks absolutely stunning in an all-black set, an all-red set, an all-light blue set, and an all-white set. The advert’s set is very festive and Christmassy music plays over it.

Sweeney’s caption on her post reads, “welcome to the @syrn holiday shop ♥️🎁 officially open on october 27th.”

Needless to say, Sweeney is taking no notice of the naysayers who insist on criticizing what she wears in her many brand campaigns.

Even more needless to say, her fans and followers rushed to her post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Sweeney’s Fans Think She’s ‘America’s Finest Asset’

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. They love her new video and think she looks amazing in it.

The Syrn brand account commented on the post, saying, “The best season is finally here ❄️🎄♥️.”

Sweeney’s best friend, Jayde Hafner, wrote, “SO GOOD!!!!”

One of Sweeney’s followers commented, “Divine Sydney, holiday Edition….❤️🔥😍.”

“WAIT IM OBSESSED WITH THIS,” said another follower.

Someone else proclaimed, “just no wordsssssss 🔥.”

Meanwhile, one keen-eyed person noticed, “Not quite the same thing Kevin was watching in Home Alone😂.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user declared that Sweeney is “America’s finest asset 😍.”

If you want to see even more of Sweeney, her confirmed future projects are nearing double figures. That includes three movies coming in 2027 alone. They are the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera film “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We’ll look forward to seeing them all and we agree that she looks amazing in her new Syrn ad.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.