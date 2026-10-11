Sydney Sweeney Bravely Ignores the Naysayers in Yet Another Racy & Revealing Ad Campaign Video [WATCH]

The beautiful Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about actresses in Hollywood at the moment. Unfortunately, the truth is that’s not always for the right reasons.

Sweeney, 29, recently set pulses racing with a scorching set of photographs and videos in which she appeared naked. It was in a campaign for sports prediction platform Novig and featured the actress maintaining her modesty by covering herself using items like footballs, hockey sticks, and tennis equipment.

While the campaign delighted her fans, there was also some backlash. Critics, perhaps harshly, claimed Sweeney’s nakedness had nothing to do with sports and undermined sportswomen.

However, never one to shy away from the limelight, Sweeney — who’s no stranger to sports herself, having starred in the 2025 boxing drama movie “Christy” and promoted the movie at a NASCAR event — has ignored the naysayers with another revealing video for her ongoing Novig campaign.

Sydney Sweeney Strips Off Again in New Novig Campaign Video

Sydney Sweeney has shared the latest video from her Novig campaign with the 25.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The video is 30 seconds long and begins with Sweeney walking away from the camera, towards some floodlights, wearing nothing but a pair of white underpants bearing the Novig logo.

She then walks towards the camera, with only her long hair covering her chest, and says, “There are grown men making spreadsheets to bet on what color underwear I’m wearing.”

The star continues, “I mean, I’m flattered. There’s insider trading on dictators dying and armies of bots manipulating it all.”

She then takes a seat and finishes by saying, “There’s someone sitting in a bathroom stall betting their 401(k) on a war — and then, there are people who just trade on sports. Novig is just sports.”

By the end, when she says the final line, Sweeney is defiantly using the now-familiar method of covering her chest with two footballs. It certainly sends a message to her naysayers and undoubtedly gets the attention Novig are looking for as their controversial campaign expands.

Sweeney’s caption on her post reads, “No BS. Just sports @novig #novigpartner.”

Of course, the star’s fans and followers couldn’t head to the post’s comments section quick enough to have their say on it.

Fans Admire Sweeney Ignoring Her Critics & Love Her New Ad

Getty Sydney Sweeney.

The comments section of Sydney Sweeney’s post is full of messages from her fans and followers. They note her brushing off the previous criticism and love her new campaign video.

One of Sweeney’s followers commented, “W ad! 🔥 we like sports, we like women. You have our attention.”

Another follower referenced Sweeney’s defiance and wrote, “She’s just enjoying ragebaiting u guys😂😂.”

Someone else asked the hypothetical question, “Where can i bet that Sydney Sweeney made the commercial of the year?”

“Absolute beaut 😍❤️,” proclaimed one supportive follower.

One Instagram user insisted, “If you hate this woman, you have issues!”

Another individual who loved the video and had obviously watched it on repeat joked, “Why is this ad 20 minutes long?”

Last but not least, somebody else commented, “Love that she doubles down on the hate.”

Sweeney has enjoyed a jam-packed 2026 so far. As well as her Novig campaign and appearing in various American Eagle ads, she’s voiced a fictionalized version of herself in the animated sitcom “Family Guy,” and starred in the final season of psychological drama “Euphoria.”

Additionally, the star has spent some well-earned time enjoying herself with her friends and boyfriend, record executive Scooter Braun.

She also has several future projects lined up, including three movies in 2027. They are the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera movie “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We can’t wait to see them all.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.