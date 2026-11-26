“The Odyssey” has enjoyed incredible box office success and critical praise. Directed by Christopher Nolan and with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and , it is considered one of the best films of 2026.

Some of these stars transformed their appearances for their roles, and Leguizamo has revealed that many fans didn’t even realize he was in the film because his change in appearance was so dramatic.

John Leguizamo Completely Transformed for His Role in ‘The Odyssey’

Leguizamo plays the role of blind servant Eumaeus in the adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. His dark hair is gone, replaced with light hair. He wore colored contacts, and he looked much older. “Some people didn’t recognize me, didn’t know I was in the movie,” Leguizamo told People on November 26. “So that was really weird.”

Leguizamo’s appearance is different, but he wondered why fans did not recognize his voice… “They said, ‘You’re in the movie?’ ‘Yeah, I am.’ That was a weird reaction. Kind of cool, right?”

In a July interview with Today’s “Orange Room,” Leguizamo said working on “The Odyssey” was the “highlight of my life.” He also discussed how he prepared for the role, which took four hours a day in the makeup chair.

“Chris wanted me to be sight-impaired, I think, because he wanted to do like a merging between Homer and Eumaeus, the most loyal character in Western literature. So, they got an expert in LA who paints and studied cataracts and painted the contacts,” Leguizamo shared.

He continued, “They were going to make them both occluded. And I said, ‘I don’t know if I can function like that.’ So, they made one completely occluded and the other one partially so I could barely see, but I could at least see enough not to fall all day long. But I still couldn’t go places because we’re shooting on a top of a 900-foot cliff. Everything’s poisonous on top. But it looks spectacular. We were all safe, we were all safe. We had an incredible stunt crew.”

The actor also revealed that every time they finished a scene, he had to ask the crew to get him because he couldn’t go anywhere and he had to be careful.

John Leguizamo’s Bleached Hair & Aged Appearance

In his interview, Leguizamo also revealed what it was like seeing himself looking so much older. He confessed that he initially could not really see himself because of the contracts. “I couldn’t really see myself until I started seeing photos of myself. That’s when I was like, ‘Wow, this is horrific!’” he shared.

He continued, “Yeah, it is really unsettling to see yourself looking like you’re 100. Basically, they squeezed my skin and put glue, and it stays like that. So, my whole face is crunched up. Then they put these ginormous eye bags that they glue on, and then age spots. They glue random hairs everywhere. It’s crazy. And then the hair’s bleached. It takes two days, five hours each day to bleach my hair to stay like that because Chris and I don’t believe in wigs.”