Khloé Kardashian is reconsidering what she wants her next relationship to look like.

During the November 25 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the reality star welcomed longtime friend La La Anthony for a conversation about motherhood, dating and finding love again.

While Kardashian previously envisioned getting remarried, she revealed that her perspective has changed over the past year.

The mother of two even pointed to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s decades-long relationship as an example. She said it was the type of partnership she could see herself having.

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Reconsidering Getting Married Again

During the rapid-fire portion of the podcast, Kardashian asked Anthony whether she would consider getting married again.

After hearing her friend’s response, Kardashian opened up about how her own feelings toward marriage have evolved.

“I always wanted to get married again,” Kardashian explained. “The older I get, the more I’m like, I don’t know. I might just want a union with someone.”

Although the reality star remains uncertain about whether she wants another marriage, she explained that she still desires a committed relationship.

Kardashian also acknowledged that her experiences have made her more cautious about determining who she can trust.

She explained that she isn’t sure whether her changing perspective is temporary. She also said she does not know if it is something she will continue to embrace as she gets older.

However, the idea of having a lifelong partner without necessarily getting married has become increasingly appealing to her.

Getty DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – MAY 08: Khloé Kardashian is seen in the audience at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse on May 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation )

Khloé Kardashian Admires Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Relationship

While discussing what she would want from a future relationship, Kardashian explained that certain aspects of a traditional engagement still appeal to her.

“I want a ring. I want to feel like we have more than just, like, my boyfriend,” Kardashian said.

She then referenced Hawn and Russell’s relationship, expressing her admiration for the couple.

According to EntertainmentNow, Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983. However, they have never felt the need to officially tie the knot.

The longtime couple has previously discussed how maintaining their independence has contributed to their lasting relationship. Additionally, they say that remaining committed to one another has helped them.

Kardashian also recently welcomed Hawn onto her podcast for a conversation about motherhood, happiness, friendship and wellness.

Although Kardashian hasn’t made any definitive decisions about her romantic future, she sees the appeal of the partnership Hawn and Russell have built together.

Getty Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

La La Anthony Shares Her Changing Perspective on Marriage

Interestingly, Anthony revealed that her feelings toward marriage have evolved in the opposite direction.

The actress previously had little interest in getting married again but has since become more receptive to the possibility.

“I’m open to it, and I wasn’t before,” Anthony told Kardashian.

Anthony explained that she no longer wants to close herself off to certain experiences. She said this is simply because she has already experienced them.

Instead, she has adopted a more open-minded approach to her personal life.

Earlier in the conversation, Anthony also discussed how entering her 40s has brought her a greater sense of peace. As a result, she now worries less about circumstances outside her control.

“Whatever is meant to be will be, and I’m here and I’m ready for it,” Anthony said.