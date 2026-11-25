Malika Haqq is breaking her silence amid reports that she and her longtime best friend, Khloé Kardashian, are no longer on speaking terms.

The reality TV personality, 43, took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to shut down claims about what allegedly caused a rift in their decades-long friendship.

According to TMZ, sources previously claimed that the falling-out stemmed from a personal photo inside Haqq’s home being shown on the Hulu reality series “The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project,” which Kardashian executive produced.

However, Haqq disputed that explanation in a message shared on social media.

“I don’t have any photos in my house. I’m not this petty or shallow,” she wrote.

Haqq went on to issue a warning, writing, “Play with someone else. My silence is your gift. But keep poking the bear.”

While Haqq did not mention Kardashian, 42, by name, her post came shortly after the outlet reported that the longtime friends hadn’t spoken in months.

Haqq has not disclosed what led to their reported falling-out, and Kardashian has yet to publicly address the rumors.

Malika Haqq Previously Praised Khloé Kardashian for Her Work on ‘The Girls’

Just three months before news of their rumored feud surfaced, Haqq spoke highly of Kardashian and their experience working together on “The Girls.”

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in August, Haqq opened up about how Kardashian made the women feel comfortable sharing their personal lives on camera.

The series, which premiered on Hulu on Aug. 21, stars Haqq and her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq, alongside Yris Palmer, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams English.

Malika explained that the women had received offers to do reality television in the past but had reservations about moving forward. Having Kardashian involved as an executive producer and narrator made a difference.

“Khloé provided the perfect umbrella for us to feel safe and enjoy doing reality television,” she said.

Around the same time, Khadijah opened up about the challenges of working with friends during an exclusive interview with People.

“There’s a lot of vulnerabilities and discomforts,” she admitted.

Malika also credited their friendship with Kardashian for helping the sisters transition from acting to reality television. Before starring on “The Girls,” the twins appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and landed their own reality series, “Dash Dolls,” in 2015.

Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Have Been Friends Since They Were Teenagers

Kardashian and Haqq’s friendship dates back to long before their reality television days.

According to a 2019 article from Bustle, the two met around 1999 when they were both 15 years old. Haqq was dating one of Kardashian’s close male friends at the time.

Haqq eventually became Kardashian’s personal assistant before leaving the position in 2012 to focus on her acting career.

The friends continued to support each other through major life events, including Kardashian’s relationship troubles with Tristan Thompson. Haqq was also reportedly present when Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018.

Over the years, their friendship extended into other business ventures, including a joint cosmetics collection called Becca BFFs, which launched in January 2019.

Kardashian has also publicly defended her longtime friend. In August 2018, she responded to an Instagram user who suggested that Haqq owed her fame to their friendship.

“Fame is fleeting. Malika is not,” Kardashian wrote.