Kim Kardashian’s Former KUWTK Mansion Hits the Market for $8.5 Million: See Inside

Long before Kim Kardashian was building her own real estate empire, she was living in a Beverly Hills mansion that became a familiar backdrop for some of the earliest seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Now, more than a decade after Kardashian sold the property, the house is back on the market for nearly $8.5 million, and it looks considerably different from the home viewers remember.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence is listed for $8.495 million, according to Realtor.com, which reported the news on Nov. 11. The 4,027-square-foot property has undergone an extensive redesign, trading much of its original Tuscan-inspired interior for a more contemporary look.

But for fans who followed the Kardashian family long before their billion-dollar businesses and sprawling estates, the address comes with some memorable television history.

Kim Kardashian’s Former Home Has a Memorable KUWTK History

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Kardashian purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2010 for $3.4 million, during the early years of her family’s E! reality series.

The house subsequently appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” including a particularly memorable 2013 episode involving her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

During the episode, the sisters targeted Kardashian’s property in a prank that involved toilet paper, rose bushes and a few too many margaritas.

The incident became another example of the sibling antics that helped make the original series a hit.

That same year, Kardashian sold the fully furnished residence for $5.12 million following a bidding war, according to Robb Report.

The home eventually made another appearance in Kardashian family history in 2024, when Kim returned to visit the property with Khloé Kardashian and celebrity real estate broker Josh Altman.

During that visit, she discovered that several personal touches had survived the change in ownership, including a “KK” logo in her former glam room and custom bedding.

She even shared a look at the unexpected time capsule on Snapchat.

Inside the $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Property

Today’s version of Kardashian’s former residence is a far cry from the house she purchased in 2010.

According to Realtor.com, AD100 designer Sebastian Zuchowicki oversaw a complete transformation of the interiors, giving the property a more restrained, contemporary aesthetic while preserving many of its original architectural features.

Beyond the gated entrance and landscaped grounds, a two-story foyer opens into formal living and dining rooms. Both spaces feature fireplaces and French doors leading outside.

The redesigned kitchen has a distinctly European country feel, with custom cabinetry, a generous center island and updated appliances. A double-sided fireplace connects the breakfast area and lounge.

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a sitting area with its own fireplace, two walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom with double vanities, a shower and a soaking tub.

Three additional en suite bedrooms occupy the second floor, each with its own design details.

And the amenities don’t end there.

The property also features a private movie theater, a covered outdoor entertaining area with a fireplace and kitchen, and a backyard designed for Southern California living.

A resort-style pool and spa sit alongside a hillside sun terrace, while a gazebo, cabana and fire pit provide additional gathering spaces.

The result is a home that offers plenty of modern luxury, even if some longtime Kardashian fans might miss its original appearance.

Kim Kardashian’s Real Estate Portfolio Has Come a Long Way

Of course, Kardashian’s Beverly Hills mansion represents just one chapter in her real estate history.

In the years since leaving the property, the SKIMS founder has acquired several high-profile homes, including her extensively renovated Hidden Hills estate.

Her interest in real estate has also remained a storyline on the family’s current Hulu series, “The Kardashians.”

During the Nov. 5 episode, Kardashian revealed that she had purchased another property in the family’s La Quinta, California, community.

The home sits next to Kylie Jenner’s residence, and Kardashian joked about her plans to investigate the property before her sister could get involved.

For anyone who remembers watching Kardashian entertain family and friends at her Beverly Hills home, the latest listing offers an opportunity to revisit a very different period of her life.

The house may have changed dramatically, but its connection to the early days of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” remains part of its appeal.