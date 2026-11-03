Kim Kardashian Shares an Update on Her Legal Career 1 Year After Failing the Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian has been open about her desire to become a lawyer after becoming involved in criminal justice advocacy in 2018. However, after passing the baby bar in 2021, she announced in November 2025 that she’d failed the California Bar exam.

Now, one year later, the “Kardashians” star says she still has hope. This comes ahead of the second season premiere of her scripted series, Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair,” where she plays a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian Will Take the Bar Exam When the Time is Right

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala.

Kardashian and her “All’s Fair” costar Sarah Paulson spoke to PEOPLE at the premiere event for the Hulu series’ second season. During the interview, the 46-year-old reality star and actress was asked about her dream of becoming a lawyer after revealing last year that she’d been unsuccessful in passing the bar exam.

“I am always thinking about the bar,” she said. “I’m going to take my time and wait until the moment is right, when I have some free time to focus on it.” After that, Paulson chimed in, stating that she has faith in Kardashian and her legal future.

“She’s going to be a great lawyer,” the Emmy winner said, before adding, “She will.”

Kim Kardashian First Opened Up About Becoming a Lawyer in 2019

Getty Kim Kardashian at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 show.

Kardashian spoke to Vogue in September about her advocacy work as well as her plans to begin a four-year law apprenticeship and then take the bar in 2022. Of course, in April of the following year, the “All’s Fair” star pushed her bar exam plans to 2025, and completed the apprenticeship in March that year.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she said. The reality star then shared that her decision came from seeing “a really good result” with her previous criminal justice work and realizing her natural talent for that aspect of the legal world.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” said of her work with Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving time after a 1996 conviction related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

“And I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, [bleep]. I need to know more.”

“I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” she explained.

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Is Star-Studded

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Hulu’s “All’s Fair” returns for its second season on November 4. In addition to Kardashian and Paulson, the legal drama stars Naimi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Three episodes will debut on the platform simultaneously on premiere day, with one episode following each week after.