Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves in Leopard-Print Look in Rome [PHOTOS]

Reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and actress Kim Kardashian has stunned onlookers with a gorgeous figure-hugging outfit that shows off her curves in Rome.

The 46-year-old has been in the Italian capital for the 21st Rome Film Festival. The event took place from Tuesday, October 13, until Sunday, October 25.

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

Kardashian wore her stunning leopard-print outfit on Saturday, October 24, for a screening of the second season premiere her legal drama television series “All’s Fair” at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Per IMDb, the show “Follows a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.”

The star was joined at the screening by her “All’s Fair” co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

It was undoubtedly Kardashian’s choice of outfit that caught the most attention at the event.

Kim Kardashian’s Leopard-Print Gown Was Stunning

Getty The “All’s Fair” cast at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

Per Reality Tea, Kim Kardashian’s fabulous ensemble for the “All’s Fair” season two premiere at the Rome Film Festival was a vintage off-the-shoulder YSL leopard-print gown with a plunging neckline and fitted bodice.

The outfit also featured a beautiful matching shawl that doubled as a headscarf.

Kardashian was styled by Law Roach for the occasion.

She took to social media to share her look with her fans and followers.

Kardashian Took to Instagram to Share Her Rome Look

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

Kim Kardashian shared her look from the 21st Rome Film Festival with the 343 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post (which, unfortunately, isn’t embeddable here) includes a carousel of 18 photographs and two videos. They show her figure-hugging leopard-print outfit from every angle. Kardashian’s snaps include several of her on her own (whether it be in her hotel, on the red carpet, or elsewhere), several with Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and her mother Kris Jenner, some of her mingling with fans, and some from inside the auditorium watching the season two premiere of “All’s Fair.”

The simple caption on her post reads, “ROME FILM FESTIVAL- All’s Fair Season 2.”

Kardashian’s fans and followers loved the post and rushed to its comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Kardashian’s Fans & Followers Love Her Rome Look

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s Rome post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Of course, they all love her gorgeous outfit at the season two premiere of “All’s Fair” at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

One of Kardashian’s followers commented, “You were stunning Kim 😍 what a moment! 🔥🔥”

“KIM LOOKS STUNNING IN SAINT LAURENT 🐆✨,” proclaimed someone else.

Another follower wrote, “Out of this world gorgeous Kimberly 😍.”

“So stunning. Excited for season 2,” posted somebody else.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, also commented, writing, “What a whirlwind you looked STUNNING I love you!!! 🐆🖤”

On a related note, there were lots of compliments for Jenner, as one Instagram user said, “Kris jenner literally stole the show 🥹🥹❤️❤️.”

Last but not least, as some people wondered if Jenner’s attendance meant a cameo in “All’s Fair” was coming, one individual begged, “Please tell me Kris is making a cameo this season.”

Season two of “All’s Fair” premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, November 4. We absolutely can’t wait to watch.