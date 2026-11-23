An insider has revealed that Kim Kardashian has expressed interest in becoming the next girl to star alongside the famed James Bond. News has been abundant since Robert Pattinson from “Twilight” was revealed to be the next suave 007, but could there be a chance that Kim is the leading lady by his side in the popular franchise’s next film, Bond 26?

What Did The Insider Say?

Getty Kim Kardashian.

An insider for Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice substack has spilled that Kim “really wants” to become the next girl to star alongside James Bond, despite feeling people would find it odd if the role went to her since her background is in reality TV.

According to the source, Kim is seeking to expand beyond what she has already done and make a new career move – something the role of the next Bond Girl would definitely achieve without fail. The source shared: “Kim knows people will laugh, but they laughed when she first became famous, too. Look at her now. She’s a billionaire with a global empire.”

The source continued to explain: “She believes she can conquer Hollywood just as she conquered business. Playing a Bond girl would be the ultimate prize.”

Kim has reportedly been asking her mother, Kris Jenner, for support while trying to make some magic work in landing the role. The insider noted: “Kris knows everybody, and Kim understands that Hollywood is as much about relationships as talent. She isn’t going to sit around waiting for someone to offer her a role. She wants to make things happen and get herself into the biggest conversations in town.”

The news comes just off the back of Kim landing a couple of television roles on “American Horry Story” and “All’s Fair”. The star is also set to be headlining an upcoming movie on Netflix called “The 5th Wheel”, which is set to debut next year.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

The popular televisions series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” first premiered back in 2007 on E! and follows the personal lives, relationships and business ventures of Kim and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show premiered for a whopping 20 seasons before taking a break during the pandemic and resuming as “The Kardashians” on Hulu in 2022.

The latest series of “The Kardashians” dropped last month and has seen all kinds of conversations, from Caitlyn Jenner making a rare appearance and dropping an NSFW comment that disgusted daughter Kendall to Kim and Khloe Kardashian defending their opinions about why they believe the moon landing was faked – which received a response from a staff member working at NASA.

The show’s core cast members include Kris, Kourtney Karashian Barker, Kim, Khloe, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Aside from television appearances, Kim is well known for the success of her shapewear clothing brand, SKIMS. Kim founded SKIMS back in 2019, creating shapewear that matched people’s skin tone and gave people a super flattering silhouette without discomfort. The brand was founded alongside Jens and Emma Grede, and has since expanded to also offer underwear, swimwear, loungewear, menswear and more.