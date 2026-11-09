Rob Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Tell His Story On His Own Terms

Rob Kardashian may be preparing to step further back into the spotlight, but reportedly on his own terms this time. The 39-year-old reality star is said to be exploring a documentary or series centered on his largely private life and the struggles he has faced during nearly a decade away from regular filming.

According to The U.S. Sun, Rob arranged a conversation and studio meeting through an intermediary before telling his mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian about the idea.

The report claims Jenner was unhappy to learn about the meeting afterward, particularly because she had allegedly already been working on plans to gradually reintroduce her son to the public.

If the reported Rob Kardashian’s docuseries moves forward, it could become his biggest standalone television project since “Rob & Chyna.”

Rob Kardashian Reportedly Took The First Step Himself

A source told The U.S. Sun that Rob had “expressed an interest” in producing a documentary or series about his mostly private life. The insider claimed Rob arranged a studio meeting through a mutual connection before informing Jenner, 71, and Kim, 46.

“Through a friend of a friend, he set up a chat and a studio meeting,” the source said. According to the insider, Jenner “blew up” when she learned about it.

Neither Rob nor Jenner has publicly confirmed the reported meeting or commented on the alleged disagreement, so the account remains based on anonymous sourcing. Still, Rob pursuing an independent project would mark a notable development after years of limiting his participation in the Kardashian family’s reality shows.

Kris Jenner Reportedly Had Her Own Plans For Rob

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 16: Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner during Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George Street sock line launch at Kardashian Khaos at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on March 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

The alleged tension reportedly centers less on whether Rob should return to public life and more on how that comeback should happen.

“Kris has lined up many career relaunch plans for him,” the insider told The U.S. Sun, claiming those plans included appearances on the family’s shows, conversations with business advisers and efforts to revive some of his brands. Rob has already become more visible recently.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that he made a rare public appearance at Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills in October. The U.S. Sun also reported that Rob filed a trademark application for his name that could allow him to promote and endorse products and services.

The application was filed in late 2025 and remained active in 2026. Rob previously operated the Arthur George sock line, while his hot sauce business Grandeza and clothing brand Halfway Dead were shuttered in 2024, according to the outlet.

Rob Kardashian Has Explained Why He Left Reality TV

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Robert, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian arrive at Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party at Les Deux on October 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Rob’s reported interest in a docuseries is particularly notable because he has been candid about why he stopped regularly appearing on camera. During a 2025 appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Rob said he did not feel comfortable making himself vulnerable for television.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on the conversation. “I don’t want to be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable,” he said.

Rob also made clear that he had not completely ruled out television. “I love filming if it’s positive, and if it’s natural, and I’m feeling good about myself,” he said, explaining that he enjoys being around his family but prioritizes his peace and happiness. He later made a rare return to the family’s Hulu series.

EntertainmentNow covered Rob’s appearance in the Season 7 trailer for “The Kardashians.” He subsequently appeared in the season premiere at a farewell gathering at the family’s former home, marking his first appearance on the Hulu series. Kim has also publicly said she would like to see her brother appear more regularly.

A Docuseries Could Mark A Different Kind Of Comeback

Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18: Rob Kardashian is see in Manhattan on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

A standalone documentary or series would differ from Rob simply making occasional appearances on “The Kardashians.” The U.S. Sun’s source claims the proposed project would focus on Rob’s experiences during his years away from the spotlight.

In recent years, much of his public life has instead centered on fatherhood. EntertainmentNow reported that Rob has prioritized his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

His relationship with Chyna has also become considerably more amicable since their highly publicized breakup. EntertainmentNow reported in March that Chyna praised Rob as “the best dad to our baby girl” in a birthday tribute and said she appreciated him.

For now, there is no confirmed Rob Kardashian docuseries, announced network or streamer, or production timeline. But if the report proves accurate, Rob may be considering a television return that gives him a more direct say in which parts of his life he chooses to share.