Kourtney Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Travis Barker Split Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian has heard the speculation about her marriage to Travis Barker, and she has a pretty simple response: None of it is true.

The reality star addressed rumors that she and the Blink-182 drummer have been living separately during the Thursday, Nov. 5, episode of “The Kardashians.” But rather than simply dismissing the reports, Kardashian shared how she reacted when her publicist brought the claims to her attention.

And if there’s one thing she made clear, it’s that she’s not particularly interested in entertaining stories about a marriage she says is doing just fine.

Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Rumors About Her Marriage

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During the episode, Kardashian recalled learning that a publication was preparing a story suggesting she and Barker no longer lived together and were headed for a breakup.

“She is like, ‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up,'” Kardashian said, recounting her conversation with her publicist.

Her response was hardly what one might expect from someone trying to shut down a celebrity rumor before publication.

“I go, ‘Tell them to print it.’ Just see what happens. They know it is not true.”

Kardashian described the claims as “fabricated stories” and traced the speculation back to a TikTok video that she found particularly frustrating.

“And people believe it!” she said. “It’s so bizarre.”

The Poosh founder has never been shy about expressing her affection for Barker, whom she married in 2022. Their relationship has also been a major part of “The Kardashians,” from their wedding celebrations to the arrival of their son, Rocky.

Still, Kardashian’s comments offered a glimpse at a less glamorous part of having such a public relationship: watching strangers turn speculation into something that gets treated as fact.

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Plans for Their Family Home

While the rumors suggested trouble behind the scenes, Kardashian painted a very different picture of what life with Barker looks like right now.

The couple is finishing renovations on their shared home, which Kardashian hopes will become a welcoming gathering place for their blended family.

“I can’t wait to cook, have movie nights, barbecues,” she said. “I want to make it feel magical for everyone.”

It’s a detail that makes the breakup speculation particularly misplaced. Rather than discussing separate living arrangements or an uncertain future, Kardashian is looking ahead to the everyday moments she wants to create with her husband and their children.

Both entered the relationship as parents. Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her former partner, Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also maintains a close relationship with his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Together, Kardashian and Barker welcomed Rocky in November 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline

Kardashian and Barker’s relationship began as a friendship before turning romantic in 2021. The longtime neighbors quickly became one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples, regularly sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

They legally married in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2022 before celebrating with family and friends in Portofino, Italy.

Since then, viewers have followed major milestones in their marriage, including their journey to welcoming Rocky and the adjustments that come with bringing two families together.

Their relationship has also unfolded alongside Barker’s demanding music career and Kardashian’s work as a businesswoman and reality television personality.

For Kardashian, however, the latest rumors don’t seem to warrant much concern. Her focus is on the home they’re building together, the children they’re raising and the family memories she hopes they’ll make there.

And judging by her reaction on “The Kardashians,” she’s perfectly comfortable letting the speculation run its course while she gets on with her life.