Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Criteria’ For a Man – After 4 Years of Celibacy

Khloe Kardashian has shared exactly what she’s hoping to find in a future partner after not having had sex in around four years. The star, who’s most recent flame known to the public was ex Tristan Thompson, chatted about her wishes on a recent episode from the new series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“.

What Did Khloe Share?

Getty Khloe Kardashian attends the NBC Universal 2017 Upfront on May 15, 2017 in New York City on May 15, 2017 in New York City. / ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images



Khloe chatted about what she’s looking for in a man as she gets older with her sister Kim Kardashian. Kim sat down with a notebook and playfully jotted down notes so Khloe would be left with a clear criteria in list form.

The first thing Khloe noted is that it’s important to her to find a man who wouldn’t have a problem with her wishing to undergo any cosmetic procedures. She explained: “Just be open to any beauty treatments, or don’t judge me for doing what I gotta do.”

Khloe then added some deeper desires such as finding a gentleman who is family-oriented, and someone who will be her biggest supporter as a figure who’s life is in the public eye. She described how she’d love to find a relationship dynamic where support is mutual and unapologetic, saying: “And I do want someone to, like, be my biggest supporter and cheerleader, ‘cause I wanna do the same for that person.”

Finding someone who is a “man of God” as well as someone who is successful in their own right with their own high ambitions also made it onto Khloe’s list. She noted alongside that that she’s “no sugar mama” when it comes to her relationships.

Khloe’s last point was one we all hope for – to find somebody who loves us for how and who we truly are in all our flaws, weirdness, and wonderfulness. She gushed at the thought, saying: “Someone that obviously loves me for how weird I am, how silly I can be, but, like, not trying to change that about me.”

Khloe’s Celibacy

During another recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Khloe revealed that she has been celibate for approaching four whole years. The revelation left her sister Kim feeling utterly shocked, and she then joked that if it had been that long she should delve back into her past and “recycle” an ex.

In a chat with Kim, Kris Jenner, and her hairstylist Chris Appleton in the room, Khloe quipped back: “My recycle list is such gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel.”

Kris Jenner then jumped in suggesting: “Why don’t you sleep with her then?”, to Chris. Chris then chimed in saying that “he would”, but Khloe batted that away.

Speaking more about her singlehood, Khloe noted: “We can all recycle old boyfriends and hook up with people that shouldn’t be in our lives, I haven’t done any of that. I feel good about all those things.

“I think the goal for everyone is to find someone to grow old with but I’m not just going to force that.”

We wish Khloe all the best in finding her forever!