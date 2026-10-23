Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Kourtney’s Ex Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian has responded to the rumors that she’s dating her friend Scott Disick. Khloe has known Scott for quite some time now, and after being a fan-theory for such a long time that her and Scott have secretly been an item, the star decided to address things once and for all.

What Did Khloe Say?

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation ) Khloé Kardashian is seen in the audience at the annual German Perfume Award Duftstars at Rheinterrasse

Yesterday Khloe spoke on her podcast “Khloe in Wonder Land” and began by sharing that she had “no idea” where the rumors had actually stemmed from. The star said: “Oh my god, this Scott thing. I actually sent it to Scott and I was like, ‘Did you know that people think you and I are dating again? And he said, ‘Why? Where did this come from?’ I have no idea the origin of it. Everything they’ve shown is old stuff.”

Khloe then continued to clarify: “That, obviously, is editing, but no, we’re not a couple. one, He’s the father of my two nephews and nieces. Sure, in history, I’m sure that’s happened for people, but it’s not going to happen here. That’s like the main thing. Two, also, he’s like my brother. Like my real legit brother. That’s weird.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has been shipped with Scott. Back in 2023 Kris Jenner joked that Scott had a crush on Khloe, saying it’s like a brother sister crush “where he looks at you and admires.”

Khloe then interjected with: “That’s not a thing. “There’s no such thing as a brother/sister crush, unless you live in the six states that legalise [that] and we don’t do that here.”

The relationship rumor being addressed comes at the same time as Khloe opening up about being celibate for nearly four years. She mentioned it during the latest series of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, leaving others in her family and close-knit circle shocked.

Kim Kardashian jokingly suggested that Khloe should hook up with an ex, but she quickly squashed down the idea as a terrible one, replying: “My recycle list is such gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel.”

Kris Jenner then jumped in suggesting: “Why don’t you sleep with her then?”, to Chris Appleton, Khloe’s stylist. Chris then chimed in saying that “he would”, but Khloe also batted that away.

Speaking more about her singlehood, Khloe noted: “We can all recycle old boyfriends and hook up with people that shouldn’t be in our lives, I haven’t done any of that. I feel good about all those things.

“I think the goal for everyone is to find someone to grow old with but I’m not just going to force that.”



Scott and Kourtney Kardashian

Scott dated Khloe’s sister Kourtney for almost nine years between 2006 and 2015. They permanently called time on their romance back in 2015 over the Fourth of July Weekend. The couple’s relationship was rocky, involving numerous splits, brushes with infidelity, substance struggles and more. Though what ended their relationship for good was when Scott was spotted partying with another woman during a trip away in Monte Carlo.

The pair share three children together – Mason, Penelope and Reign – and they co-parent their kids. Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker and he also helps to look after Kourtney’s three children in a happy blended family dynamic, which is amazing!