Kim Kardashian Dresses Up as One of Her Family Members for Halloween [PHOTOS]

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian is taking Halloween inspiration from someone close to home this year: her daughter, North West.

The 45-year-old reality star dressed up as her 13-year-old daughter for Halloween 2026, recreating North’s signature edgy style with electric blue hair, long nails and facial piercings.

Kardashian showed off the transformation in a series of Instagram photos, channeling her oldest child’s gothic-inspired fashion choices.

“Halloween 2026🧟‍♀️,” the SKIMS founder captioned the photo carousel.

The costume also caught the attention of Kardashian’s famous family and friends. Her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “Twins!!!!!!” while singer Lala responded, “U went crrrazzzzyyyyy🔥🔥🔥.”

The costume marks a change from Kardashian’s usual celebrity-inspired looks, with the mother of four choosing to dress as her own daughter instead.

It also comes as North continues to make headlines for her bold fashion choices, which have become a recognizable part of her personal style.

North West’s Edgy Style Inspires Her Mom’s Halloween Look

North has developed her own fashion identity over the years, moving from the designer outfits she wore as a young child to oversized streetwear, darker clothing and statement accessories.

The teenager began embracing a more alternative look in recent years, experimenting with colorful hairstyles, chunky footwear and gothic-inspired outfits.

Her style often includes bright blue hair, black lipstick, grills, spiked accessories and facial piercings, some of which are temporary.

In a 2026 interview with Dazed, North revealed that Japanese virtual pop star Hatsune Miku inspired her blue pigtails. She also discussed her interest in piercings as another way to express herself.

However, her changing appearance has received criticism online.

During an October TikTok livestream with Kardashian, North addressed comments from viewers who described her appearance as demonic, encouraging people not to judge her based on how she dresses.

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian also revealed that her daughter’s interest in piercings started at a young age, when she experimented with fake eyebrow jewelry in preschool.

While Kardashian supports North’s creativity, the teenager has said her mother does not allow her to get a real bridge piercing.

Kim Kardashian’s Most Memorable Halloween Costumes Over the Years

Kardashian is no stranger to going all out for Halloween, having dressed as everyone from music legends to fictional characters.

According to W Magazine, one of her more elaborate transformations came in 2024, when she dressed as an albino alligator with realistic body prosthetics, contact lenses, artificial nails and a long tail.

In 2022, she transformed into Mystique from “X-Men,” wearing a blue latex bodysuit, matching makeup and a red wig.

Kardashian has also made Halloween a family affair. In 2023, she teamed up with North to recreate Cher and Dionne from the 1995 movie “Clueless,” complete with their recognizable plaid outfits.

Kardashian even turned herself into a Halloween costume in 2015, recreating her 2013 Met Gala appearance with the same floral Givenchy gown, plum lipstick and sleek ponytail.

Her celebrity-inspired costumes have included Cher, Selena Quintanilla and Madonna in 2017, followed by a Victoria’s Secret Angel look alongside her sisters in 2018.

In 2025, Kardashian joined North and her mother, Kris Jenner, to impersonate TikTok personalities Jay Guapõ, Pink Cardigan and Chrissy G., using wigs, makeup and disguises for their videos.

After years of dressing as celebrities, movie characters and even herself, Kardashian found her latest Halloween inspiration right at home.