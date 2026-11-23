Beautiful reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress Kim Kardashian is, of course, currently in a relationship with the British 7-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian, 46, and Hamilton, 45, confirmed their relationship in April 2026 (per People), having first been romantically linked two months earlier in the February.

Since they officially became a couple, Kardashian has frequently attended Formula 1 events in support of her partner. This past weekend, during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kardashian’s involvement in the sport stepped up a notch.

Getty Susie Wolff and Kim Kardashian.

The star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” took the time to meet the new generation of female drivers from F1 Academy.

For those who aren’t aware, F1 Academy is a female-only, Formula 4–level single-seater racing series launched by the Formula One Group in 2023 to develop young women for higher tiers of motorsport.

Races take place in the same location and on the same weekend as the men’s F1 event. This weekend, it was in the aforementioned Sin City.

Kardashian was shown around the event by F1 Academy’s managing director Susie Wolff. The Las Vegas race was won by the Championship leader, Great Britain’s Alisha Palmowski. She was also one of the drivers Kardashian met.

She took to social media to share her experience with her fans. As usual, she looked fabulous for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian Expresses Admiration for the F1 Academy Drivers

Getty Kim Kardashian and Alisha Palmowski.

Superstar Kim Kardashian shared her experience of meeting some of the F1 Academy drivers at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the 342 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 14 photographs from the occasion. At the event, she wore a stunning black leather 2-in-1 jumpsuit. She looked red hot in the figure-hugging outfit.

The photographs include snaps with the aforementioned F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, race winner Alisha Palmowski, and one that shows her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Kardashian’s caption on her post expresses admiration for the drivers. It reads, “I got to spend some time with the drivers of @f1academy – these women are fearless, focused and so inspiring. Thank you @susie_wolff for having me and I can’t wait to see the next generation of female racers take over!”

Fans and followers of Kardashian flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her appearance at the event.

Kardashian’s Appearance in Las Vegas Went Down Well

Getty Nina Gademan and Alisha Palmowski with Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s post about meeting the F1 Academy Drivers is buzzing with messages. Not only do people love how she looks at the event, they also appreciate her interest in it. That includes some personalities from the sport.

The official F1 Academy Instagram account wrote, “Kim! 🥹 It was a pleasure to host you 🫶.”

Race winner Alisha Palmowski commented, “Omg I’m still shellshocked. Thank you so much Kim! 🫶”

Second-placed driver, Alba Hurup Larsen, said, “Thank you for your support Kim! ❤️”

Kardashian’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, proclaimed, “Hell yeah.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, posted, “🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

One of Kardashian’s followers stated, “Kim you are wonderful 😘.”

“Oh mama you look amazing,” observed somebody else.

An F1 Academy fan noted, “F1 Academy is about to get a ton of new fans, thanks Kim 🙌🏻 you saw one of the best races of the year with Alba and Alisha battling for the lead so hard.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Thx for visiting F1A, they deserve all the spotlight 🥹🖤.”

We think it’s great that Kim Kardashian took the time to meet some F1 Academy stars. We’re sure it meant the world to them. Moreover, as some of the above comments suggest, it should undoubtedly help to raise the profile of women’s motor racing.