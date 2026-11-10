Kim Kardashian Is Astonishingly Beautiful in Open-Backed Gown at the LACMA Gala [SEE]

Gorgeous reality television personality, model, socialite, businesswoman, and occasional actress Kim Kardashian was a picture of beauty at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala this past weekend.

Kardashian, 46, attended the event on Saturday, November 7, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow for the 16th successive time since it began, this year’s event celebrated the works of artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

It was also attended by a whole host of notable stars from the world of entertainment, including Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paris Hilton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more.

Even among that type of company, Kardashian still stood out in her typically bold outfit. The star took to social media to show off her look to her hordes of fans.

Kim Kardashian Wore a Custom Guffi Gown at the 2026 LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian shared her look from the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala with the whopping 343 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs and two videos. Some are of her arriving at the event, others are before she headed out. In all of the media, Kardashian is wearing a stunning custom burgundy sequined Gucci gown with a floor-length skirt and long sleeves. The figure-hugging dress has a high turtleneck, dramatic side cut-outs, and a low open back that showed plenty of skin. The star styled the look with a matching burgundy manicure and a classic smoky eye. She looked absolutely incredible.

Kardashian’s very short caption on the post reads, “LACMA.”

The stars fans and followers were on hand, as per usual, to share their thoughts en masse in the comments section of her post.

Kardashian’s Fans & Followers Think She Looks Amazing in Her LACMA Dress

Getty Kim Kardashian at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s post about her LACMA look is awash with messages from her many fans and followers. Rather unsurprisingly, everyone seems to love the dress she wore from the event and thinks she looked fabulous in it.

Famous content creator Mariam Grigoryan commented, “So cute ♥️♥️♥️.”

Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who recently participated on the British reality dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing,” posted, “🔥🔥.”

One of Kardashian’s followers wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️killing it keep going.”

“I’m obsessed with this dress!! You look amazing in it,” said another follower.

Someone else proclaimed, “Kim is hotter than ever 😍😍😍.”

“Omg you so perfect 😍🫶🏻,” stated somebody else.

“Why is she getting younger day by day 😍,” mused another individual.

Last but by no means least, one Instagram user commented, “In the words of Borat, “Wah wah wee woo!” To translate: “Kim, this is quite neat.””

Kim Kardashian continues to slay every time she steps out at an event and, of course, her loyal fans continue to lap it all up gratefully. Long may it go on, quite frankly, because we absolutely love seeing the beautiful star living her best life.