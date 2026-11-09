Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows off Her Derriere in Highly Revealing Dress at the LACMA Gala [PHOTOS]

Fashion model and occasional actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has wowed onlookers with a highly revealing look at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Specifically, the event took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 7.

An annual occasion, the Gala honors high achievers in the worlds of art and film. This year’s honorees were artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

As it has been every year since its inception in 2011, the event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow. This year, it was attended by a huge number of major stars, such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Emma Watson, Julia Garner, Olivia Munn, Quinta Brunson, Sienna Miller, Madelaine Petsch, Brittany Snow, and Malin Akerman.

Everyone looked amazing in their outfits for the evening, but Huntington-Whiteley, 39, arguably stole the show with her head-turning look that partially showed off her derriere.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a Gorgeous Gucci Dress

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared her look at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala with the 20.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 16 photographs and two videos. The photos are a mix of color and black and white snaps. In most of them, as well as a couple of images of her getting her makeup done before getting dressed, she is wearing a gorgeous custom, high-necked black Gucci gown with a dramatically open, backless design that partially reveals her derriere. The videos show her posing in her beautiful gown. Needless to say that Huntington-Whiteley looks absolutely gorgeous in her outfit.

Huntington-Whiteley’s simple caption on her post reads, “A night at the museum ✨ @lacma @gucci.”

Neneh Cherry’s 1996 soul track “Woman” plays over the post.

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Fans & Followers Call Huntington-Whitely ‘Sensational’ & ‘A Goddess’

Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The comments section of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Primarily, the messages are telling her how much they love her look at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

South African model Candice Swanepoel commented, “Most gorgeous 🔥.”

“The silhouette is so good 🔥,” noted one of Huntington-Whiteley’s followers.

Another follower wrote, “You looked sensational. The dress is a work of art, your face and body are perfection. 👌🏾👌🏾”

“She’s a goddess 😍 ✨️ 💖 💕 ❤️ 🙌,” proclaimed someone else.

Somebody else said, “This makeup tho!!🔥🔥🔥”

“I gasped. It’s too good ✨,” admitted another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Supermodel at her glamorous best 🔥.”

Admittedly, Huntington-Whiteley’s gown did cause a bit of a stir with some of her followers, who believe it left too much of her skin exposed, and that more should be left to the imagination when it comes to public events. That is, of course, a matter of preference and they’re totally entitled to their opinion.