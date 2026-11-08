Anya Taylor-Joy Shines in Vintage Designer Gown for the LACMA Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy broke into the entertainment industry with her starring role in the 2015 horror film, “The Witch.” Over the past decade, she’s stepped into many iconic roles. From “The Queen’s Gambit” to “The Menu” and even the “Super Mario” films, fans can’t get enough of her.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside many other big names in the entertainment world. She completely commanded attention in her vintage designer gown, completely dripping in luxury and elegance.

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Vintage on the Red Carpet

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy couldn’t wait to attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year. The annual event took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7, attracting some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

This year, LACMA honored artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Eva Show and Leonardo DiCaprio co-chaired the event. Proceeds from the gala went to benefit the museum, enhancing art and the entertainment industry overall.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet, immediately captivating photographers’ attention.

“@anyataylorjoy makes her arrival at the 15th annual @lacma Art+Film Gala wearing vintage Pierre Cardin. Video by @internetcarly,” Variety captioned a new Instagram post, depicting the actress in her stunning designer ensemble.

Getty Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The actress wore a sleeveless, off-white floor-length gown, complete with a ruffled boa. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a tight bun, accessorizing the look with a diamond necklace. Overall, fans agreed that Taylor-Joy looked absolutely glamorous for the evening.

“This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Ethereal beauty 😍😍😍” another added.

“Wow 🤩🤩🤍🤍” someone else chimed in.

The Actress Embraces a Nomadic Lifestyle

Despite accumulating wealth and fame from her work in Hollywood, Anya Taylor-Joy has always felt compelled to live a nomadic life. In an interview with L’Officiel, she admitted that working on a project is the only time she ever settles into one place for long.

“It’s quite funny because I’m most—I don’t want to use the word stable—but I’m most sedentary when I’m actually working,” the 30-year-old admitted.

“If I have a call sheet and somewhere to kind of clock in every single day, that’s the longest that I’ll ever stay in one place for an extended period of time,” she continued. “If I’m left to my own devices, I don’t know… I never feel as much myself as when I’m in motion, so I just sort of keep it going all the time.”

Anya Taylor-Joy’s most recent role includes Princess Peach in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” She also plays Alia Atreides in “Dune: Part Three,” which is in post-production and expected to arrive in theaters this December. Meanwhile, she’s filming “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” Fans look forward to seeing what the actress tackles next.