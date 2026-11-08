Rihanna Sparks a Buzz With ‘Naughty’ Holiday Lingerie Photos

Rihanna always knows how to slay a chic look, whether that’s wearing a bikini while pregnant or showing off her “incredible curves” in “breathtaking” lingerie photos.

Now, she’s shared a look at her new fabulously festive photoshoot, which has caused quite a buzz among her fans.

‘When Being Naughty Makes You the Gift!’

“[W]hen being naughty makes you the gift! @savagexfenty,” Rihanna wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Thursday, Nov. 5. In the accompanying photos, the music industry icon can be seen posing in front of a trio of Christmas trees covered in red and pink bows as well as shiny silver paper-wrapped presents.

In some photos, Rihanna stretches out on the ground, while other shots see her standing in various poses. In each image, she’s wearing lacy black-and-red lingerie, and in some pics, she’s popped on a giant striped bow.

The post prompted quite a response from the star’s fans, including more than 1.8 million likes and well over 14,000 comments. That’s not to mention the additional reactions when Savage x Fenty also shared a couple of photos on their Instagram account, writing, “Because y’all deserve a little extra this holiday season ​🎀 @badgalriri”

In another eye-catching post, the brand noted that Rihanna is “rocking the Fleur Fantasy Lace Teddy❤️”

Rihanna Says Lingerie ‘Should Be Worn Any Way’ That You Want

Getty Rihanna

Back in October 2024, Rihanna told People, “Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, [it doesn’t matter].”

“If I can collect an outfit and put it together, and it makes sense and it’s not sweats or PJs, I feel like I championed my way through,” she also said. “If I can put on a little lingerie every now and then, if I can just feel like I did something — a little makeup, brush my hair — those are big accomplishments in my life these days.”

Rihanna also talked to Entertainment Tonight about lingerie in September 2018, saying, “When lingerie is for you, you never lose your sexiness. I feel like a lot of times women do the lingerie thing to get the ring, and then they get the ring, and then it’s like, ‘OK, we’re here. [Now what?]'”

She went on to address choosing the right lingerie for yourself and continuing to wear it as both life — and one’s body — changes, telling ET, “For me, it might not be the same as for another lady. I think it has to be something that makes you feel the sexiest… I have those months when I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re not gonna fit into that thing. You’re gonna have to do a little slip.’ But fine! A slip works. A slip makes me feel sexy and I’ll just do that.”

She then added, “I think women’s bodies are designed so differently, uniquely that they should just do what makes them feel best and sexiest.”