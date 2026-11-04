Brittany Snow Is a Vision at the CFDA Awards After Expressing Gratitude for Her Divorce

Actress Brittany Snow rocked another red carpet appearance just weeks after appearing with her “Pitch Perfect” co-star, Anna Kendrick. The women attended the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17 in Los Angeles.

Now, Snow is stepping out in her best formalwear again and looking lovely as ever. She attended the CFDA Awards in New York City, presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

While the actress was not among this year’s honorees, fans agreed she was an absolute vision at the event. Learn more about the designer evening gown that has everyone online buzzing with excitement.

Brittany Snow Attends the CFDA Awards in Designer Excellence

Actress Brittany Snow certainly turned heads at the recent CFDA Awards over the weekend. She attended the big event in a soft green Cult Gaia gown from its upcoming 2027 collection, which will surely make a splash this spring.

“CFDA awards with @cultgaia 🌼Thank you for having me @jasminlarian. 📸 @carlyjeansharp” the “Pitch Perfect” star captioned her latest Instagram post.

Right away, fans complimented the look. Fans agreed that Brittany Snow looked absolutely phenomenal in the ensemble.

“You look stunning and that clutch is epic!! 🔥💐” one follower replied in the comments.

“Jesus I gasped. Beautyyyyyy!!!!🩷🩷🩷” another added.

Getty Brittany Snow attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 2, 2026 in New York City.

In return, Cult Gaia was thrilled to have such an excellent actress model one of its pieces. The label shared more photos and clips from the evening of the actress at the CFDA Awards.

“@brittanysnow in a reimagined Cult Gaia Spring/Summer 2027 runway gown,” the brand captioned its own Instagram post, featuring Brittany Snow’s iconic look from the evening.

“Soft sage silk chiffon, fluid draping and cascading, wing-like extensions bring a sense of movement to the sculptural silhouette, the post continued. “Inspired by the movement of air, delicate layers float around the body, transforming silk into something almost weightless.”

The Actress Expresses Gratitude for Her Divorce

Though Brittany Snow is now divorced, she doesn’t regret the choice to end her marriage to “Selling the OC” alum Tyler Stanaland.

“I am so grateful that I went through that because the person that I am and the partner I’m with now, it’s just so different,” the actress confessed as a guest on “The Armchair Expert” podcast. “I can’t believe I’m grateful for my divorce.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star married the real estate mogul in March 2020. After just two years of marrige, they separated and officially filed for divorce in 2023. Fans watched Stanaland’s side of the fallout take its course on “Selling the OC.”

“I was 37 and I was living in an Airbnb, just staring at my dog being like, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just you and me, kiddo,” Snow continued. “We’re going to try to rebuild this.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that Brittany Snow has been romantically linked to Hunter Moreno following her divorce.