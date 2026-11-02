Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Sent Fans Into a ‘Frenzy’ Over Her ‘Barely-There’ Poison Ivy Halloween Costume

Elizabeth Hurley, 61, has shown her fans that she can slay a wedding-dress-white bikini not to mention both a sizzling red bikini and an itty-bitty turquoise bikini.

But now, the model and actress — who even has her own brand of stylish swimsuits — has taken her love of two-pieces in a temporary new direction by wearing a Poison Ivy Halloween costume with a bikini made of body-baring leaves.

Elizabeth Was ‘Showcasing Her Sensational Figure’

“Poison Ivy and Batman 💚🦇 Happy Halloween 💚🦇,” Elizabeth wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Saturday, Oct. 31. In the accompanying photo, she can be seen wearing both a bra-piece and bottoms that are made of small faux leaves. She also has glittery green makeup on her body, which adds to the character’s aesthetic.

“Elizabeth put her incredibly toned physique on full display in a barely-there green ensemble fashioned from strategically placed leaves, which revealed her washboard abs, tiny waist and sculpted legs,” according to Hello! “The Austin Powers star completed her transformation with cascading red locks” and “dramatic smoky eye makeup,” which left her “looking every inch the glamorous comic book villain.”

Although Hurley poses beside her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, in the image, it was her appearance that sparked quite a bit of attention. In fact, her post “has sent fans into a frenzy after showcasing her sensational figure in a daring Halloween costume,” added Hello!

Indeed, the post — and Elizabeth’s costume — prompted plenty of comments from her social media followers, including one from Billy, who wrote, “Mercy ❤️ my Halloween Queen ❤️❤️”

Fellow Halloween queen and model Heidi Klum also left a comment, popping in a “😍”

“Perfect,” wrote Elizabeth’s son Damian Hurley.

Another fan of Elizabeth’s look wrote, “You win the internet today with this post 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“😂 you’re hot as ever🔥 even if you’re poisonous,” someone else wrote.

See Other Stars Dressed as Poison Ivy

Getty Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy in ‘Batman And Robin’ (1997) with George Clooney as Batman and Chris O’Donnell as Robin

While there’s no doubt that Elizabeth’s Poison Ivy costume is both notable and memorable, she’s not the only star who has dressed up as the captivating DC comic book villain (or anti-hero depending on the story).

Of course, Uma Thurman played the popular character in the 1997 film, “Batman & Robin,” which also starred George Clooney as the Caped Crusader, Chris O’Donnell as his sidekick and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze.

However, on top of Thurman’s onscreen portrayal, quite a few other celebrities have dressed up as Poison Ivy throughout the years.

Just check out Rita Ora at the Kiss Haunted House Party in London, on October 26, 2017.

Getty Rita Ora as Poison Ivy at the Kiss Haunted House Party on October 26, 2017, in London, England.

And Halsey seemed to slay the same costume as Elizabeth a few years back.

Kim Kardashian showed up as the vine-covered figure for a Halloween party in 2011.

While Demi Lovato has also embraced the fiery red hair and perfectly placed leaves.

Shay Mitchell decided to dress up as Poison Ivy for Halloween back in 2015.

And that’s not to forget about Cardi B’s Poison Ivy-inspired look.