Andrew Shue’s Handsome, Rare Magazine Spread Has Fans Gushing

While Andrew Shue found fame thanks to his work in front of the cameras, he doesn’t always seek out the spotlight when it comes to his personal life and various endeavors.

However, he’s now been featured in Town & Country for a very notable reason. On top of that, the spread boasts an eye-catching photoshoot with the handsome and stylish star that you simply need to see.

See Two Sleek & Stylish Looks from Andrew Shue

“Andrew Shue has had many lives—athlete, TV star, philanthropist,” Town & Country noted in a new piece on the actor that was published on Tuesday, Oct. 27. A part of the magazine’s “Philanthropy Issue,” Shue was included as a cover star along with “Russell Wilson and Ciara, Tory Burch, … and The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s visionary donors, including the Tang family, the Lauder family, and Jen Rubio and Stewart Butterfield,” who all “THINK BIG—and we are grateful for it.”

As for Shue’s contribution, the Daily Mail mentions that his “glossy spread” was “accompanied by a variety of dashing photos of the former Melrose Place hunk.”

Showing Shue in the street amid a big city scene, he can be seen in one shot wearing a light grey sweater (or is it a light brown sweater?) that has a high collar that reaches up around his neck along with cuffs that mimic the collar and are pushed up the actor’s arms. Shue offers a slight smile in the image and boasts both salt-and-pepper hair and a beard, which we’re sure fans adore.

A second shot sees Shue standing on a sidewalk with buildings filling the background as well as people and cars passing behind the star as he looks up with a little grin on his face. This time wearing a white button-up shirt, he also sports a tie, jeans and shoes that are all black. The look is a mix of casual professionalism and makes it clear that he’s ready to get down to business.

Andrew Wants to Bring People Together for a Better Future

While it might be Shue’s Town & Country photos that first catch your eye, you may also be interested in what nabbed him the spread in the first place.

“This guy could have anything in this world he wants, and he chooses philanthropy, to create a path for a better America,” says Trav Robertson, who works with Shue at the Forum, which T&C describes as “a nonpartisan civic initiative.” Robertson added, “He has been in philanthropic mode since high school. He represents the best of our country.”

As for Shue, he explained why we need to act fast and work together to solve the problems that we’re facing, saying, “We’re in trouble. At this point we have to look forward. We have to define the new frontier—and we have to go there together.”

When Town & Country shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that featured Shue discussing his efforts and goals, it prompted a comment from his former “Melrose Place” costar, Daphne Zuniga (who played Jo Reynolds), who wrote, “Love it Andrew!!! ❤️🔥👏”