Nicole Kidman Bites Her Tie in Unusual Lingerie for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 — See the Photos

There are plenty of things to buzz about when it comes to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, including Nicole Kidman‘s super-stylish and absolutely sizzling appearance at the highly anticipated industry event.

Nicole Opted for a ‘Corporate-Ready Look With Daring Lingerie Details’

When Kidman chose her fashionable focus for this year’s big Victoria’s Secret event, she decided that she wanted her look to be both profesional and provocative. She achieved that by opting for what W deemed was “a corporate-ready look with daring lingerie details.”

A style directly from the runway of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2026 collection, “the ensemble balanced C-suite severity on top with unexpected bondage wear on the bottom,” W explained. That’s not to overlook the “crisp white button-up and striped tie” that were “prim,” “precise” and totally perfect. And that’s not all! “At first glance, her pencil skirt, too, had all the markers of high-powered professionalism,” but take a closer look and you’ll see that “the high-waisted, skin-tight design was layered with a strappy garter belt over top, infusing it with an erotic edge.”

Although the outfit is striking no matter how you view it thanks to the clever construction, alluring aesthetic and stunning woman who was wearing it, there’s no doubt that it becomes even more intriguing if you pay attention to every aspect of the design.

Beyond that, Kidman “leaned into the statement with a seductive photoshoot en route to the event,” per W, which involved her peering out of the backseat of a car, looking at herself in a mirror and even biting her tie.

When the star shared the results of her modeling efforts on Instagram (see above), she included a simple caption that seemingly contradicts the nature of the post, popping in an “😇” emoji.

The post prompted over 740 thousand reactions as well as over 2,500 comments, including one from fellow actress Jessica Capshaw, who wrote, “Ummmmm…♥️”

“Love that she wore this to VS show, did her own unique thing,” came from another fan of both Kidman and her look.

Someone else left a message, saying, “YOU ARE CRUSHING THE GAME!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Nicole Has Worn Chic Business-Like Looks Before

Getty Nicole Kidman at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2026.

This is far from the first time that Kidman has made it clear that she knows how to slay a business casual look.

For instance, in January 2024, she was spotted at the airport in Sydney, Australia, while wearing a button-down shirt that was both cropped and pinstriped, as well as brown pleated pants. W mentioned that “[s]he could have simply plucked these pieces from her closet or was on the way to a business meeting after the airport—but, truly, her look exemplified the ‘office siren’ archetype.”

Then, in March 2025, Kidman proved that she had “learned many things on the set of her erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’ in which she played a high-power C.E.O.,” according to W. “But, based on the actor’s latest red carpet look, she’s taken some pointers from her character’s wardrobe of elevated office classics,” which is why she “reimagined the simple button-down at a screening of her new mystery thriller, ‘Holland.'”

Indeed, button-down shirts, pinstripe-covered pieces and sleek blazers, as well as tailored trousers and fiercely straight pencil skirts have become a regular part of this star’s style rotation.

If you can’t get enough of Kidman’s chic business-inspired looks, then check out more examples below…