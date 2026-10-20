Lizzo Shows off Her Slimmer Figure in Eye-Catching Fur Hat and Chic Lingerie

If you don’t already know by now, Lizzo is as fashionable as she is fiercely talented. Just take a look at the new photos that the multiple Grammy Award-winning star has shared with her fans and social media followers, showing her in a noteworthy ensemble that happens to feature a fur hat and lingerie.

Lizzo’s Look Is as Bold as the Star Herself

Fans were treated to a new set of pics from Lizzo when she shared them with an Instagram post on Sunday, October 18. Both images show the music industry star taking selfies in front of a pair of doors while wearing a red fur hat that towers above her head and also reaches down around her shoulders. Underneath, a headscarf can be seen poking out from beneath the hat. The singer and flute player is also wearing glasses and rings, but doesn’t appear to have any makeup on.

Of course, we can’t overlook the chic lingerie she’s wearing. The star — who noted on Instagram back in January 2025 that she had lost 16 percent of her body fat — has slipped into a black matching bra and underwear that boast an animal print in the sheer fabric, which definitely brings the sleek pieces up a notch when it comes to being visually captivating.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “ATLHELLO 🙏🏾✨ holla at me 👙”

She then tagged Yitty, which is her own line of Fabletics intimate items, loungewear, shapewear and activewear.

In one photo, Lizzo can be seen twisting her body as she takes a pic of herself, and in the other shot, she’s facing the mirror as she snaps a look at herself.

The post received over 52 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, including one message telling the famous figure, “You just showing off now…🔥🔥🔥🔥👌🏾”

“Oh she flexin🤩,” came from another fan.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “Lizzo been Lizzoing🔥”

Lizzo Has Made Her Mark With Her Standout Style Choices

Getty Lizzo

Whether it’s appearing at buzzworthy industry events, dazzling audiences while onstage or popping up social media posts, Lizzo likes to stand out when it comes to her style choices — and there’s no denying that she’s able to do just that on a regular and consistent basis.

“Aside from her many achievements, Lizzo has also been serving looks since the very beginning, ruling both the stage and red carpet events in vibrant colours and glamorous silhouettes,” L’Officiel Ibiza noted, while also mentioning the fact that she’s made her mark by “showing up to the MTV VMAs in a red sequin ‘Siren’ dress” and “breaking the AMAs with the tiniest purse on record,” among other notable style-related moments. “Now also a style star admired by many for her fierce self-love and acceptance, the body positive queen has been battling against unrealistic beauty standards in the fashion industry one TikTok and Instagram post at a time.”

Getty Lizzo

People also pointed out that, “[a] champion of bold moves, Lizzo is likely to continue to step out of the box with her style, whether she’s attending a high-profile awards show or leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.” We’re sure her fans hope that’s true, and we have no doubt that’s exactly what will happen!