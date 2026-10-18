Kate Hudson Shimmers & Shines in a Glamorous Champagne Gown for the Academy Museum Gala

If anyone knows how to command a crowd, it’s Kate Hudson. The actress has featured many breathtaking looks on the red carpet over the years. However, many fans argue that her latest appearance at the Academy Museum Gala takes the cake.

In an age where less seems to be more, Kate Hudson is bringing her classic style to the silver carpet. The paparazzi went wild for her gorgeous champagne-colored ballgown as she seemed sincerely delighted to be there.

Check out the photos and see what fans are buzzing about now.

Kate Hudson’s Lovely Gown is the Talk of the Town

This year marked the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, an event designed to support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The event raised $14 million, a record-breaking amount.

Legendary singer Taylor Swift performed this year, making the gala a high-profile event. Stars flocked to the fundraiser, dressed in their finest evening wear.

Entertainment Tonight captured a glamorous video of Kate Hudson greeting photographers on the silver carpet. The actress beams at the camera and offers a wave as she continues posing for the cameras. No matter the angle, the 47-year-old looks absolutely stunning.

Her floor-length gown features a beautiful strapless sweetheart neckline and perfectly accentuates Kate Hudson’s figure. She accessorized the ensemble with dangling diamond earrings, perfectly completing the look.

Getty Kate Hudson attends the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 17, 2026.

On social media, fans absolutely raved over the timeless look. Many remarked that Hudson’s gown was highly reminiscent of the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood.

“THAT’S just a beautiful dress. She looks perfect!” one viewer exclaimed in the comments on Entertainment Tonight’s video.

“Welcome back Hollywood glamour!🎊🎊🎊” another fan gushed.

“Stunning 🔥✨ Kate always chooses the most perfect dresses! 🙌🏻” someone else excitedly added.

The Hollywood Legend Enjoys Time in Paradise

While Kate Hudson absolutely rocks her formalwear, fans agree she also looks particularly stunning in beach attire. On Instagram, the actress shared clips from a friend’s tropical wedding.

“What a time! To love, to laughter, and to never leaving Hawaii 🌺 Congrats to the stunning bride and groom ❤️✨” Hudson wished the newlyweds well.

Clips from the trip included a stunning oceanside wedding ceremony, time spent soaking up the sun, and an upbeat after-party. Kate Hudson and her fiance, Danny Fujikawa could be seen in the footage having the time of their lives. Once again, Hudson commanded attention in a lovely gold gown.

“@katehudson that gold dress!! Reminds me of your mom in ‘Overboard’ @goldiehawn ♥️♥️” one viewer gushed in the comments.

“You may be the best wedding guest ever,” actress Mindy Kaling quipped.

When Kate Hudson isn’t walking the red carpet or being an incredibly fun wedding guest, she’s still a fiancee and mother. Even when she’s simply spending quality time with her family, fans agree that she looks absolutely stunning.

Followers look forward to seeing where the actress goes next.