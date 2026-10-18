Gorgeous Kate Hudson Looks Super-Fit Wearing Tiny Bikini in Hawaiian Beach Workout [VIDEO]

Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson is enjoying a sunny Hawaiian getaway with her friends — and she’s been keeping herself fit amidst the fun-filled matrimonial chaos.

Hudson, 47, is in the Aloha State for the wedding of her pal, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. However, she’s making sure the food and drink at the celebration doesn’t affect her perfect Hollywood figure.

The star of 2000’s “Almost Famous,” 2006’s “You, Me and Dupree,” 2015’s “Rock the Kasbah,” 2021’s “Music,” and 2025’s “Song Sung Blue” took to social media to share her experience on the island — and to show off that enviously fabulous physique of hers.

It Looks Like Kate Hudson Had the Most Amazing Time in Hawaii

Kate Hudson shared a video of her Hawaiian experience with the 18.7 million followers on her Instagram account. Suffice it to say that it looks like she had the most amazing time.

The 45-second clip shows Hudson arriving at her luxury resort and being greeted by bride-to-be Jennifer Meyer. That’s followed by footage from the beach, footage of Hudson’s fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and joyful footage from Meyer’s wedding ceremony and the evening reception that followed. Hudson clearly made the most of the event, enjoying drinks and dancing until her heart was content.

Perhaps most notably for Hudson’s fans, however, was a short clip of the actress working out on the beach. Wearing the tiniest of red bikinis, she works her abdominals with a floor-based core exercise to burn off those wedding celebration calories. She is undoubtedly in the most amazing shape.

Hudson’s caption on her post reads, “What a time! To love, to laughter, and to never leaving Hawaii 🌺 Congrats to the stunning bride and groom ❤️✨.”

The Emotions’ 1977 classic soul track “Best of My Love” joyously plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Hudson made their way to her post’s comments section en masse to share their thoughts about it.

Hudson’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Post

Getty Kate Hudson.

The comments section of Kate Hudson’s post is awash with lovely messages from her fans and followers — including several from some recognizable faces.

The bride herself, Jennifer Meyer, wrote, “I love you I love you I love you (and this!) so much!! ❤️”

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler commented, “You guys have such a beautiful group of friends…for the ages. I love to see you all together celebrating……💛💛💛”

Socialite Kathy Hilton used emojis to convey her thoughts, posting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling proclaimed, “You may be the best wedding guest ever.”

Fashion brand Monique Lhuillier’s official account posted, “You look gorgeous in our crystal gown! 🌟”

A Hawaii-based realtor wrote, “You’re the brightest soul!! ✨ AND You don’t ever have to leave Hawaii… I can help with that! 🤣 #shamelessplug”

One of Hudson’s followers said, “L❤️VE The Wedding 💒 VIBES👏👏.”

Another follower noted, “The best – so much fun always on the dance floor with you!!”

Last but not least, someone else commented, “You are so full of life! ❤️”

Hudson’s only acting credit in 2026 has been in Netflix’s sports comedy series “Running Point.” Her upcoming work includes the thriller movie “Palm Grove” and the rom-com “Hello & Paris.”

We look forward to watching them both.

Kate Hudson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.