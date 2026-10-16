Candace Cameron Bure’s Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Actress, author, podcaster, and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Candace Cameron Bure has graced many a red carpet over the years.

Bure, 50, is known best for playing D.J. Tanner in “Full House” and “Fuller House,” Summer van Horne in “Make It or Break It,” and for her appearances in a plethora of Hallmark Channel movies.

Her looks on red carpets have been varied, but always beautiful. Let’s take a look at her most gorgeous examples.

Burgundy Slip Gown

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 10th ESPY Awards.

In 2002 in Hollywood, at the 10th ESPY Awards, Bure looked stunning. She wore a very pretty and sleek asymmetrical burgundy slip gown.

White Blazer & Matching Shorts

Getty Cameron Bure at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards.

Bure’s look at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards in Hollywood was chic and playful. She wore a casual white blazer with matching shorts.

White Lace Mini Dress

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the “Saving Mr. Banks” premiere.

At the “Saving Mr. Banks” premiere in 2013, in Burbank, California, Bure opted for a delightfully feminine look. It was a lovely white lace mini dress.

Rose-Gold Silk Midi Dress

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

The actress’ look at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles was extremely glamorous. Bure wore a fabulous rose-gold silk Jill Stuart midi dress with a high slit.

Silver Gown

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

For the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Bure wore a lovely soft look. It was a gorgeous low-cut silver gown with thin shoulder straps and a flowing skirt.

White Mini Dress With Lace Skirt Overlay

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the “Unsung Hero” premiere.

To watch the premiere of her movie “Unsung Hero” in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024, Bure went for an ethereal look. The actress wore a white mini dress with an intricately designed sheer lace skirt overlay.

Strapless Hot Pink Mini Dress

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 32nd Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Vibrant” is the only word to describe Bure’s look at the 32nd Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. She wore a beautiful strapless hot pink mini dress with a large waist bow.

Zebra Print Tie-Front Top

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

It was a bold look for Bure at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, Califoria. The star wore a black zebra-print tie-front top paired with white, black, and brown patterned shorts.

Sequined Top & Velvet Pants

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at a screening of “A Christmas Love Story.”

Festive sparkle was on the (Christmas) cards for Bure at the special screening of the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Love Story,” in Los Angeles, in 2019. She wore a silver sequined tube top with black velvet pants.

Strapless Black Dress

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at the 31st Movieguide Awards Gala.

At the 31st Movieguide Awards Gala in Hollywood in 2024, Bure looked absolutely stunning and polished. The actress wore a strapless black figure-hugging dress with a cinched waist.

Bure’s only two acting credits in 2026 have been the television movies “A Second Chance Christmas” and “Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker.” She has no confirmed upcoming roles in the pipeline. However, we look forward to seeing her on our screens in the near future.

Candace Cameron Bure’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.