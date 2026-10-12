The Beautiful Margaret Qualley’s Most Exquisite Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Actress Margaret Qualley is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, talented, and sought-after stars in Hollywood.

Qualley, 31, is the daughter of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” star Andie MacDowell. She is known best for her roles in 2019’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and 2024’s “The Substance.” However, she’s also now developed a reputation as something of a fashionista.

Her fame has taken her to many a red carpet over the years, where she always looks absolutely fabulous. In this piece, we’ll go through the beautiful Margaret Qualley’s best and most exquisite red carpet looks.

White & Ethereal

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 2021 Met Gala.

At the 2021 Met Gala in New York City, the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Qualley delivered on that with an ethereal white Chanel couture gown with intricate floral embroidery and beading, paired with a delicate diamond tiara.

Bold Mesh Dress

Getty Margaret Qualley at the “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” premiere.

For the Los Angeles premiere of her movie “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” in 2019, Qualley wore a very bold outfit. It was an embellished Prada mesh dress over a gray bustier top and skirt.

Black & Sleek

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020 saw Qualley wearing a gorgeous sleek and figure-hugging black Chanel couture halter gown.

Timeless Elegance

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 71st Emmy Awards.

Qualley’s look at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019 oozed timeless elegance. She wore a black satin Chanel haute couture bustier dress with a white lambskin belt.

A Regal Look

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

There was a touch of regality about Qualley’s outfit at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2020. The star wore a fabulous black strapless Chanel gown with a white camellia accent.

A Playful Little Black Dress

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” was the theme at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Qualley’s interpretation of that was a playful black lace mini Chanel dress with ribbon-tie ballet heels.

Sultry Black Velvet

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 97th Academy Awards.

Black must be Qualley’s favorite color, as she wore it again at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2025. This time, it was a sultry backless black velvet Chanel gown with a diamond tassel necklace worn down the spine.

Bridal Inspired

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Abandoning the black, Qualley wore a divine bridal-inspired white Chanel couture dress at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in 2025 in Beverly Hills.

Emerald Queen

Getty Margaret Qualley at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Alongside her mother, Andie MacDowell, in a standout early red carpet appearance at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival in France, Qualley already looked like she was meant to be there. She was just 15 years old at the time and wore a lovely emerald-green Elie Saab gown.

Back to Black

Getty Margaret Qualley at “The Dog Stars” premiere.

It was back to black for Qualley at the world premiere of her movie “The Dog Stars” in London, England, in 2026. She opted to wear a black Chanel gown with a fringe and barefoot sandals. She looked absolutely incredible.

Qualley has had a busy 2026. She starred in the black comedy thriller movie “How to Make a Killing,” the post-apocalyptic action thriller film “The Dog Stars,” and the romantic drama flick “Love of Your Life.”

But there’s more to come from her next year. Qualley will appear in the remake of the 1991 psychological horror movie “Possession” and the independent Southern Gothic supernatural horror film “King Snake.” Beyond that, she will also play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell’s “Fred & Ginger” and Adele Astaire in the as-yet-untitled Tom Holland-led Fred Astaire biopic. Neither of those two have projects have confirmed release dates yet.

We can’t wait to see all of Qualley’s upcoming work. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing more of her looking stunning on red carpets in the near future.

Margaret Qualley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.