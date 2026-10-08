The Gorgeous Rihanna’s Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Barbadian singer-songwriter, businesswoman, and actress Rihanna is one of the most instantly-recognizable people on the planet.

RiRi, 38, is known best for her iconic singles “Pon de Replay,” “SOS,” “Umbrella,” and “Love the Way You Lie.” Additionally, she has appeared in movies like 2012’s “Battleship” and 2018’s “Ocean’s 8,” and voiced Smurfette in 2025’s “Smurfs” film.

But she’s also become known as an icon in the world of fashion and style — huge reasons for which are her many memorable looks on red carpets over the years.

In this piece, we’ll take you through her most breathtaking examples.

Canary Yellow

Getty Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala.

At the 2015 Met Gala in New York City, Rihanna wore a massive and spectacular canary-yellow Guo Pei couture gown with fur trim and an enormous train. It fit the theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass” beautifully.

Pope Rihanna

Getty Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala.

For the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Rihanna’s look nailed it and earned her the temporary nickname “Pope Rihanna.” She wore a rhinestone-encrusted Maison Margiela mini dress, coat, and papal-inspired hat.

3D Floral Look

Getty Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala.

Rihanna’s amazing sculptural, voluminous Comme des Garçons gown was covered in 3D floral embellishments at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. She wore this look to fit the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Rihanna at the 57th Grammy Awards.

In Los Angeles, for the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015, Rihanna was the epitome of “pretty in pink.” The star opted to wear a stunning voluminous pink Giambattista Valli couture tulle gown with silver accents.

The Naked Dress

Getty Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Barbadian star wore an unforgettable outfit at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. It was a sheer, crystal-covered Adam Selman “naked” dress (with visible embellished underwear).

Lady in Red

Getty Rihanna at the 55th Grammy Awards.

RiRi was the quintessential “lady in red” at the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013 in Los Angeles. She wore a beautiful bright red custom Azzedine Alaïa chiffon gown with a dramatic train.

Oversized Coat

Getty Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Rihanna’s bold and intriguing interpretation of that was an oversized Balenciaga coat gown with a Stephen Jones Millinery hat.

Dramatic & Floral

Getty Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala.

A pregnant Rihanna looked incredible at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and RiRi wore a white Valentino Haute Couture gown with floral details and a spectacularly dramatic train.

Bridal Style

Getty Rihanna at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

The 53rd Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles in 2011. For the occasion, the gorgeous star wore a delightful white curve-hugging Jean Paul Gaultier bridal-style gown.

Iconic & Bold

Getty Rihanna at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala.

One of Rihanna’s most iconic and bold looks came at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. The star wore a white Tom Ford gown featuring a sheer bodice with purple floral sequin embellishments covering her chest, cut-outs, a high thigh slit, and black thigh-high stockings.

RiRi has had a quiet 2026, professionally speaking. She hasn’t released any new music, added to her acting repertoire, or toured. However, she is supposedly working on new music.

We look forward to seeing and hearing all of her future work, whenever it may come. Moreover, we’re excited to see her looking fabulous on more red carpets.

Rihanna’s discography and filmography info ere courtesy of Discogs and IMDb, respectively.