Beautiful British broadcaster Maya Jama left very little to the imagination with her stunning outfit at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2026.

The event took place at 26 Leake Street in London, England, on Tuesday, November 17. Per GQ, the 2026 honorees included cover stars Declan Rice, Raye, Fakemink, and Sebastian Stan.

Others who were honored this year included Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Curry Barker, Myha’la, Arthur Fery, Austin Abrams, Anthony Boyle, Aidan Zamiri, Kettama, Tammy Abraham, Jay Lycurgo, Himesh Patel, Robert Aramayo, Naomi Ackie, Rachel Chinouriri, Romy, and Christopher Abbott.

Arguably, however, Jama was the star of the show in her stunning outfit. The former host of “Love Island” and “Love Island Games” took to social media to share her look with her fans.

Maya Jama Had a ‘Lovely Time’ at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

The gorgeous Maya Jama shared her look at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2026 with the 3.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Jama’s post includes a carousel of 15 photographs and a single video. In most of the media, Jama features. She is wearing a stunning, vintage Dolce & Gabbana sheer black floral lace ensemble with matching sheer gloves and a sparkling necklace. She looks absolutely fabulous. The snaps also include Jama with the aforementioned Raye.

Jama’s caption on her post reads, “GQ last night wearing archive Dolce & Gabbana🖤

Lovely time & did a lil speech for my beautiful friend Raye as woman of the year x.”

Fans, followers, and famous friends of Jama’s rushed to her post’s comments section to share their thoughts about her look at the event.

Everyone Is in Awe of Jama’s Look at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Getty Maya Jama at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2026.

The comments section of Maya Jama’s post is teeming with love for her look at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2026. Messages come from the star’s fans, followers, and some famous friends.

British actress Kaya Scodelario commented, “Girrrlll. No one else stood a chance. 🔥”

Model, actress, and the late, great David Bowie’s widow Iman posted, “❤️❤️.”

Media personality Indiyah Polack wrote, “Absolutely 😍😍😍.”

“God is a woman 👏,” said actress, comedian, activist, and presenter Jameela Jamil.

“Keep it coming my gyal 📸🔥,” requested one of Jama’s followers.

Another follower proclaimed, “I SPIT OUT MY WATER WHEN I SAW THIS. HOLY COW!!! ♌️💕”

“I mean ……. unbelievable,” observed somebody else.

A particularly flattering individual asked, “What in the perfection is going on here? 😮‍💨”

Someone else stated, “Are you joking me! This outfit is TEA asf ✨🖤.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Will never understand the ‘skinny’ trend – Women’s curves are just sensational 🙌 Wowwww Maya.”

Following her recent departure from “Love Island,” Jama — who has also taken to acting in shows like Netflix’s comedy-drama series “The Duchess” and black comedy crime drama “The Gentlemen” — teased a new partnership with the popular streaming service.

We look forward to finding out what that is and are excited for all of her upcoming work.

Maya Jama’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.