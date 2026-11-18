Social media influencer Charli D’Amelio skyrocketed to popularity through her TikTok videos as a teenager. Since then, she’s built an entertainment empire, including a reality show that lasted three seasons.

Now, the 22-year-old is exploring bigger opportunities and even attending high-profile awards shows and galas in Los Angeles. Her latest public appearance was at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, November 14.

D’Amelio attended the gala dripping with style and elegance. Check out the gorgeous mermaid-style gown that has become the talk of the town.

Charli D’Amelio Attends the Baby2Baby Gala in Style

Baby2Baby is an organization designed to help provide basic needs for children, including diapers, clothing, and more. At the annual gala on Saturday, November 14, they raised over $20 million.

Plenty of A-listers attended the fundraiser dressed in their best evening wear. Social media guru Charli D’Amelio was among them.

“What a special night celebrating 15 years of @baby2baby at the 2026 baby2baby gala presented by @paulmitchell 🖤” the influencer shared on social media this week, flaunting her lovely formal look for the camera.

Marks on her shoulder and arm indicated she had undergone cupping therapy recently. It’s a relaxing practice where suction cups are placed on the skin.

Getty Charli D’Amelio attends the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 14, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

D’Amelio rocked a strapless mermaid ballgown, complete with an elegant sweetheart neckline. She kept her accessories to a minimum for the evening, opting for a simple pair of demure earrings. Plenty had wonderful things to say about the iconic evening look.

“Soooo gorgeous 😍😍” model Maura Higgins replied in the comments.

“That dress is everything,” another follower chimed in.

The Influencer Admits She’s Still Recovering From DWTS

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas easily won “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 back in 2022. All season long, they led the pack. Few felt surprised when they won the Mirrorball trophy.

Despite her prior dance experience, Charli admits that she’s still physically recovering from the competition, even after all this time.

“The funny thing about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is, anyone who’s done DWTS… it’s like a thing,” the 22-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. While working on the Broadway show, “& Juliet,” she met another DWTS alum, Joey Fatone. The pair immediately bonded over the experience.

“So we would go back and forth, because no one really tells you, especially for these girls, like they don’t tell you. I’m still dealing with… I had blisters this big,” Charli D’Amelio showed the camera, holding her fingers inches apart.

“You’re having to break in new shoes, it’s dancing heels,” she continued. “And then on top of that, you’re doing like, boot camp for three months. It’s insane and it’s one of those things that you really only understand if you do it.”

Fans can keep up with Charli D’Amelio and her most iconic looks on her social media channels. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 finale begins next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.