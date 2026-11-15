Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Shines in a Scarlet Sheer Dress for Date Night With Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley is 61, but proves time and time again that women can look beautiful, strong, and powerful at any age. Whether she’s rocking swimwear or stepping out on the red carpet, fans love seeing what iconic looks she comes up with next.

This week, Hurley joined her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a night at the Baby2Baby Gala. The actress certainly turned heads with her latest outfit, perfectly showing off her well-toned legs with a sheer skirt.

Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads in Her Brilliant Red Gown

Actress Elizabeth Hurley always looks glamorous and put together. But she was an absolute vision in red at a recent night out. Photographers snapped photos of the actress on the red carpet at a recent fundraising event, completely in awe of her stunning ensemble.

“Elizabeth Hurley stepped out hand-in-hand with Billy Ray Cyrus for a glamorous date night at the Baby2Baby Gala, wearing a sheer red lace gown and carrying a silver clutch,” HELLO! Magazine captioned a new Instagram post. “Joining the couple was her son Damian, who coordinated with the singer in black velvet. ❤️”

In sharp contrast to his partner, Bill Ray Cyrus was dressed head to toe in jet black, donning a pair of dark sunglasses as well. He and Hurley held hands during the photo op, displaying their love and happiness.

Fans flooded the comments to compliment the “Austin Powers” actress on the beautiful look.

Getty Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 14, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

The actress’s 24-year-old son, Damien, joined the couple for a few photos on the red carpet. He opted for a silky pearl-white shirt paired with black dress pants. A simple cross necklace hung around his neck.

The Actress Seems Quite Happy & in Love

Elizabeth Hurley has always been a beacon of fashion and elegance. Now that she and Billy Ray Cyrus are engaged, fans look forward to learning more about her wedding dress.

The actress seemed to subtly announce their engagement news on Instagram, flashing a brilliant diamond ring at the camera.

“SO EXCITED ❤️❤️❤️” her son Damien replied in the comments, adding fuel to the speculation.

Since Hurley and Cyrus began dating in 2025, fans have loved seeing them grow together on social media. The country singer often appears in public with Elizabeth Hurley and her family. Damien seems to approve of his mother’s partner, which is an excellent sign.

In August, Elizabeth Hurley penned a sentimental birthday message to Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful boyfriend @billyraycyrus 🩷 May the next year be our best ever 🩷🩷🩷” the actress captioned an Instagram post. She attached an endearing photo of the couple, wrapped in a tender embrace.

The couple has yet to speak publicly about the details of their engagement or share any wedding details. However, fans sincerely look forward to learning more. Without a doubt, Elizabeth Hurley will dress impeccably for every future occasion.