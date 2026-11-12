Blake Lively Enjoys Girls’ Night Out in Little Blue Dress

Actress Blake Lively seems to be focusing on her own health and wellness following the legal battle against Justin Baldoni. Fans spotted the “Gossip Girl” alum out for a night on the town with her dear friends in New York City.

The mother of four looked incredible as she mingled and posed for photos. As she beamed at the camera, plenty of fans noticed that she seemed truly happy after a particularly difficult few years.

Blake Lively Shines Out on the Town

Blake Lively was an absolute vision in New York City while visiting with friends. She attended the launch of Brent Neale’s holiday in the Big Apple and seemed relieved to be putting the drama behind her.

“The best NY night out celebrating my girlfriends…” the actress shared in a new Instagram post. “@brentnealejewelry bday & stunning new collection. Brent the versatility, detail, whimsy, & elegance in your work captures you so perfectly. (The bow is removable 🤯🎀)”

The “A Simple Favor” star wore her long blonde hair down in loose curls. She donned a strapless dark blue mini dress with an above-the-knee hemline. The actress accessorized the look with dangling earrings and a pair of strappy black heels.

“Also celebrating @grayemma_ debut for @blakebrownbeauty ❤️‍🔥more to come on that,” Lively added. She attached several photos of herself spending time with friends and admiring the beautiful jewelry from the holiday collection.

Overall, viewers agreed Blake Lively looked absolutely fabulous in the ensemble. She beamed from ear to ear as she greeted fans and waved to cameras and hung out with her friends.

“Omg!! You really just always show up for us beyond supportive and I should never stand next to you in a picture again 😂 too Gorg ❤️” her pal Brent Neale replied in the comments.

“The joy on your face is contagious, ❤️” a fan added.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Seems Happier After Years of Chaos

Of course, Blake Lively’s appearance at the Brent Neale holiday launch wasn’t her first public appearance amid the legal drama with Justin Baldoni. However, fans quickly noted how happy she looked at the event.

Over the past few months, most of her Instagram posts have been focused on her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their adventures as parents to four children.

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The past few years have been emotionally draining on the actress and her family. Now, it appears she could be turning a chapter in her life.

“I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience,” Lively revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last year. “And fear is by design — it’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to.”

“It’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls,” the actress added.