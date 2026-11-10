Mindy Kaling Proudly Celebrates Her Indian Roots in Gorgeous Diwali Ensemble

Beloved comedian and writer Mindy Kaling couldn’t wait to celebrate Diwali with loved ones over the weekend. The holiday fell on Sunday, November 8 this year, lighting up the sky at celebrations all over the world.

Diwali is an important holiday in the Hindu faith and a core part of Indian culture overall. Mindy Kaling loved dressing up for the occasion, sharing her roots with fans.

The actress showed off the best of Diwali fashion, with several of the outfits having quite a modern look. And of course, she accessorized the ensembles with plenty of glimmering diamonds.

Mindy Kaling is a Vision in Festive Diwali Outfits

Diwali is one of the biggest Hindu holidays of the year, celebrating the festival of lights. The celebration represents light triumphing over darkness. Though it’s primarily celebrated by followers of the Hindu faith, many other Indian religions also partake in the festivities.

Actress Mindy Kaling loved getting into the holiday spirit and connecting to her roots. She gave a special shout-out to talented designers of Diwali fashion and modeled some of her favorite looks.

“Diwali fashion is my favorite,” “The Office” alum captioned a new Instagram post. “The color, the beadwork, the jewelry I would like to be buried in. There are so many wildly talented Indian clothing and jewelry designers, and getting to wear their work is such a joy. I love seeing what they come up with every year. Happy Diwali! 🪔💕🪔”

Kaling tagged several designers responsible for bringing her beautiful holiday looks to life. Fans went wild for the gorgeous ensembles.

“Ok wait these are all spectacular, but those purple/lavender pants are to die for, 😍” one fan shared in the comments.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! Happy Diwali! ❤️” her co-star from “The Office,” Angela Kinsey, chimed in.

“Gorgeous…Our diamonds always look so epic on you! Happy Diwali!! ❤️❤️❤️” designer Sethi Couture added.

The Actress Wants to Bring More Indian Representation to the Entertainment Industry

Mindy Kaling has always been an outspoken advocate for diversity in entertainment. In 2020, she opened up about creating the character Devi in “Never Have I Ever.”

“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones,” Kaling told the audience, as reported by Variety. “We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids.”

Creating Devi allowed Kaling to expand on what a nerdy teenager looks like, while also including Indian representation on the screen.

“We see a certain kind of Indian actor all the time in auditions… Our show is about a Tamil Indian girl, and typically they’re South Indians and they’re dark-skinned,” the 47-year-old added. “I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved, to show that because I’m deeply familiar with it. Bela [Bajaria] was also interested in seeing Indian characters who are not all like Princess Jasmine.”

“Never Have I Ever” concluded in 2023 after 40 episodes. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.