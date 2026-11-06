Who Are the Richest Models? 25 of the World’s Wealthiest Models Worth Up to $1.2 Billion

There’s a lot of money to be made in the fashion industry and some of the most famous figures in the business are bringing home fortunes thanks to their involvement in the mega-profitable profession.

“In 2026, global fashion and footwear sales will approach $2 trillion,” according to Modaes, which means that top models in the game can take home a slice of that financial pie by booking runway shows, magazine spreads, brand campaigns and more.

Just check out the following models who are currently the wealthiest among their peers.

Here Are Some of the Richest Models to Ever Work in the Fashion Industry

Getty Elle Macpherson

When the most successful models walk runways, they also walk away with impressive paychecks. On top of that, they use their business-savviness to turn their popularity into money-making machines. Although some have stepped away from the spotlight these days, others are still active in the industry — and all are sitting on massive fortunes.

“The wealthiest names in the modelling world are bona fide financial powerhouses,” according to Love Money. “Spanning 1970s and 1980s trailblazers, iconic 1990s supers, and 21st-century ‘It’ girls, they’ve converted catwalk fame into enormous earnings.”

“Many have parlayed their runway success into lucrative long-term endorsement deals, thriving business empires, savvy investments, and flourishing acting or media careers,” Love Money continues, while also noting that “[o]thers have benefited from high-profile marriages or inherited wealth. But all have proved they’re far more than just a pretty face.”

Here are a few (enviably wealthy) examples:

The Top 10 Richest Models — Worth $100 Million to $1.2 Billion

Getty Cindy Crawford

While those fortunes are definitely impressive, check out these women who are the richest models…

11. *TIE* Amanda Hearst: $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

10. *TIE* Lydia Hearst-Shaw: $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

9. *TIE* Christie Brinkley: $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

8. *TIE* Stephanie Seymour: $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

7. Kendall Jenner: $150 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

6. Heidi Klum: $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

5. *TIE* Sarah Murdoch: $200 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

4. *TIE* Iman: $200 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

3. *TIE* Gisele Bündchen: $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

2. *TIE* Cindy Crawford: $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Getty Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone

1. Slavica Ecclestone: $1.2 billion (per Celebrity Net Worth)

“Technically the richest model in the world, Slavica Ecclestone’s immense fortune has little to do with her fashion career,” Love Money points out. “The Croatian-born catwalk star shone in the 1980s working for designers including Giorgio Armani, before meeting Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone.”

When Slavica and Bernie divorced in 2009, she walked away with a settlement worth an estimated $1.2 billion, which was “one of the largest in history,” Love Money notes, and also made her the richest model.