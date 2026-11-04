Jason Statham’s Model Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Tiny Bikini in Red Hot New Shoot [PHOTOS]

It may be fall across the Western world, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is keeping things red hot with her latest photoshoot.

Jason Statham’s model fiancée, 39, is an astonishingly beautiful woman. She recently returned to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk after a 16-year absence and looked absolutely stunning. Huntington-Whiteley walked the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Culver City, California, alongside the likes of Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Gigi Hadid.

Huntington-Whiteley, who is also an occasional actress and appeared in movies like 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” and 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” also does a lot of work for other brands. She took to social media to share a sizzling new shoot in which she is wearing a tiny bikini.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Incredible

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared her new batch of bikini photographs with the 20.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of five images from her collaboration collection with luxury swimwear brand ViX Paula Hermanny. In the first image, she is lounging in the sun wearing a reddish-brown textured triangle bikini. The second close-up image shows her wearing a one-shoulder olive bikini top. In the third image, taken from a distance (making the specific details of it a little unclear), Huntington-Whitely lounges in a swimming pool. The fourth snap shows her climbing out of the water wearing a black bikini with a one-shoulder top. In the fifth and final image, she is wearing a rose pink one-piece swimsuit while sitting in shallow water.

The caption on Huntington-Whiteley’s post reads, “A love letter to days by the sea. Our third and final collection with @vixpaulahermanny @vixpaulahermannybrasil 🐚 #ad.”

Huntington-Whiteley’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her stunning photos.

Fans & Followers Praise ‘Spectacularly Beautiful’ Huntington-Whiteley

Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The comments section of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say that they all love her latest batch of bikini snaps and are far from shy in telling her as much.

South African model Candice Swanepoel posted, “😍😍😍😍.”

One of Huntington-Whiteley’s followers commented, “Pinnacle of celestial beauty and stunning elegance 💕.”

Another follower said, “Pic 1 n 4 r my favorites 😍.”

“You are poetry ❤️,” proclaimed one individual.

A Spanish-speaking person wrote, “Rosie hermosa! Qué diosa te ves, cuerpo perfecto y con mucha clase. Pura elegancia al sol ✨😍,” which translates as, “eautiful Rosie! What a goddess you look, perfect body and very classy. Pure elegance in the sun ✨😍.”

Someone else stated, “wow you look spectacularly beautiful ♥️♥️.”

“Impossibly stunning 🦢💘,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “She’s so beautiful and so perfect with this body 🔥👙🤍🌸👀.”

We have to agree with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s fans and followers; she looks absolutely fabulous. Moreover, we would love to see her appearing in more movies and wish her well with everything she does.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.