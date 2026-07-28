Jason Statham’s Model Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Tiny Bikinis on Luxury Malta Getaway

Actor Jason Statham and his model fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are currently in Malta, with Statham having been filming his upcoming comedy action movie “Jason Statham Stole My Bike.” The movie will hit theaters next year.

Now that the film is in the post-production stage, the English couple are, naturally, taking the opportunity to enjoy the sights of the gorgeous Mediterranean island nation in Southern Europe.

Staying on board their luxury yacht, Statham, 59, and Huntington-Whiteley, 39, and their two children, Jack Oscar and Isabella James (nine and four, respectively, per People), appear to be loving exploring the Maltese mainland.

Huntington-Whiteley has taken to social media to give the couple’s fans and followers a glimpse into their family trip — which includes some gorgeous shots of her in a series of tiny bikinis.

Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Malta Trip Looks Fabulous

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the glimpse into her family’s exploration of Malta with her 20.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of 16 photographs and two videos. One of the videos shows a boat bobbing up and down in the gorgeous blue Mediterranean Sea. The other is taken on board their yacht and shows Huntington-Whiteley soaking up some rays. Photographs in the carousel include several of Huntington-Whiteley looking gorgeous in her bikinis, some of the gorgeous Maltese scenery, and several with Statham, Jack, and Isabelle enjoying some family time.

Rufus and Chaka Khan’s song “Sweet Thing” plays over the post.

Huntington-Whiteley’s caption on her post reads, “Sweet summer things 🤍.”

The model’s fans and followers loved the insight into the trip, with one of them commenting, “Just beautiful, Family memories made for a lifetime, treasure them, we do 💕.”

Another follower wrote, “Awe 🤍 Your marriage & family are inspiring, and a beautiful example of what safe love looks like.”

Someone else said, “You are making beautiful memories with your precious family ❤️🙏🏻😃🥰😘.”

Statham Celebrated His Birthday in Malta

While Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been in Malta, Statham celebrated his birthday.

The “Shelter,” “The Mechanic,” and “Snatch” actor turned 59 on Sunday, July 26, and his fiancée also took to Instagram to make a post about that.

This one included eight photographs and one video. The video is of Statham and Huntington-Whiteley embracing on their yacht. Photographs include three of the couple together, two of Statham posing alone, two of Statham with his children, and one of Statham having fun on a jet-ski.

Beyoncé’s “Morning Dew (Donk)” plays over this one.

Huntington-Whiteley’s caption on the birthday post begins, “Happy birthday to our favourite guy,” and it continues “Our number one.”

It goes on, “The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe. Our everyday inspiration.”

The caption concludes, “We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always. ❤️”

Huntington-Whiteley’s fans and followers loved the post, with one dramatic individual commenting, “Please don’t break up 😭you are the reason why i still believe in love.”

Somebody else wrote, “Thank you Jason for keeping Rosie Happy and healthy!”

There were also plenty of birthday wishes for Statham, with one Instagram user saying, “Happy birthday with your lovely family 🥳🎉🎂🥂👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👑.”

We’re so glad to see Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and the couple’s children enjoying themselves in Malta. We hope Statham had the most fantastic 59th birthday. We also look forward to seeing “Jason Statham Stole My Bike” stole my bike next year.

Jason Statham’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.