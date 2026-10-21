Bella Hadid Says Her Gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Show Look Is Living ‘Rent Free’ in Her Head [PHOTOS]

On Sunday, October 2026, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held in Culver City, California. Needless to say, it was an amazing spectacle and a huge success.

The show featured lots of memorable moments, including the catwalk return of iconic models like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Gigi Hadid, and musical performances from stars like Tate McRae.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, also walked the runway at the star-studded event. The 30-year-old wore two main runway looks during the show. One was a spring-inspired green set with floral-embellished wings, the other an angelic all-white set with a pleated minidress and oversized wings.

It seems it’s the second look that Hadid favored. The gorgeous fashion model has taken to social media to share her thoughts about it.

Bella Hadid Clearly Loved Her White Victoria’s Secret Set

Bella Hadid shared her thoughts about — and several pictures of — her white Victoria’s Secret set with the 59.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of 13 photographs from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. All but one of them are backstage. All but that same one show her wearing nothing but the white underwear set from her angelic second outfit. The one picture from the runway shows her wearing the whole outfit, including the spectacular wings.

The snaps show Hadid in her white set from all angles. While most of the shots are of the star posing alone, three of them show her with some other ladies behind the scenes.

Hadid’s caption on her post reads, “this look will live rent free in my mind for a very very long time 🪽🤍.”

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s 2025 debut solo hit “Angel of My Dreams,” which was used during the show, plays over the post.

It probably goes without saying, but Hadid’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to have their say on her gorgeous photos.

Hadid’s Fans & Followers Loved Her All-White Victoria’s Secret Look

Getty Bella Hadid’s other look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The comments section of Bella Hadid’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. They all love her all-white look from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The official Victoria’s Secret account’s response to Hadid saying her all-white look lives rent free in her head was, “Ours too 😍🪽✨.”

Singer-songwriter Rhea Raj commented, “DREAMGIRLLL.”

Fashion photographer Rani Fawaz, who has snapped Hadid many times, wrote, “ANGEL OF MY DREAMS 🤍 I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU 👼 @BELLAHADID.”

One of Hadid’s followers said, “You literally looked like an angel!”

Similarly, another follower noted, “The first look was fairy this one was angel.”

“4+4=ATE🔥,” proclaimed another Instagram user.

“Omg Bella looks like Barbie doll awwwwwwwwwwwwww☺️💥✨🌟🪽🦢,” wrote somebody else.

Last but not least, one individual commented, “my forever favorite 🪽🪽❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

There’s no doubt that Bella Hadid looked absolutely superb at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last weekend. Both of her catwalk outfits were absolutely stunning. Moreover, we’re glad so many other people seem to agree.